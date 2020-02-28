Learn Scratch – Lesson 4 – Scaling & Guides

By Kevin P McAuliffe

In this lesson, we talk about how to scale your footage, assuming you’re working with larger than HD footage, into an HD timeline for exporting for a dailies workflow. Not only is knowing how to do this essential, but also being able to manipulate your guides to show you the proper HD raster size is important, as without that, you could be scaling your footage too small, or not enough.

Follow us on the Web & on Social:

Web: assimilateinc.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/AssimilateSC…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/assimilateinc/

FB Scratch Group: https://tinyurl.com/rdjxyqx

Twitter: @Assimilateinc