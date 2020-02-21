Learn Scratch – Lesson 3 – Working in the Media Browser

By Kevin P McAuliffe

The Media Browser might seem like a pretty straightforward tool, if you’re coming from an application like Premiere Pro, but inside of Scratch, the Media Browser serves a very different function. It browses, manages, and even lets you manipulate media that has already been imported into your project. It’s an essential tool that you need to understand, as quickly as possible.

