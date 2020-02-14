Learn Scratch – Lesson 2 Importing Clips For Dailies

By Kevin P McAuliffe

In Scratch, you’re either working on creating Dailies for a client, or you’re working on conforming an offline for a finished online. Depending on your workflow, you will use different methods to import clips, based on either a Dailies workflow or a conforming workflow. In this lesson, we’re going to take a look at getting clips into our project, to create dailies footage, for an offline post house.

Follow us on the Web & on Social:

Web: assimilateinc.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/AssimilateSC…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/assimilateinc/

FB Scratch Group: https://tinyurl.com/rdjxyqx

Twitter: @Assimilateinc

