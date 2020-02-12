Learn Scratch – Lesson 1 – Introduction & Project Setup
By Kevin P McAuliffe
In the first lesson, in our Learn Scratch Tutorial series, I will walk you through what you need to know to get your first project set up and ready to go. Don’t forget to hit subscribe to stay up to date on this new on going tutorial series that will dive deep into what makes Scratch the application of choice for Dailies workflows for Film and Television Professionals.
