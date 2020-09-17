Leake to Lead Diversity Strategy at Frontdoor

Diverse, inclusive culture essential to innovation, says CEO of home services company





MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontdoor, Inc. President and CEO Rex Tibbens today announced that Dana Leake has been named senior director of diversity and inclusion for the company, which provides home service plans and on-demand repair services to 2.2 million customers across the nation. He said the role reflects the company’s commitment to building an inclusive environment that fosters innovation and transformation.

“Inclusion empowers us to achieve more together than we could individually, and I’m excited to continue our journey with Dana taking on this important role in the life of our company, our associates and those we serve,” said Tibbens. “He has a deep understanding of our business, is a proven leader and has a passion for helping others grow and develop.”

Leake joined American Home Shield, one of four home service plan brands in the Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) portfolio, in 2013 and most recently held day-to-day domestic and global responsibilities for the company’s service operations function. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and MBA from University of Phoenix, a master’s from Liberty University and will graduate from California Southern University with an MBA next month. Leake earned his Six Sigma Green Belt certification from Villanova University.

In June, Frontdoor’s executive leadership team shared an open letter outlining the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as strategic priorities for 2020 which include listening, learning, empowering associates and expanding the company’s talent pool.

“We see ourselves as difference-makers at Frontdoor, not just in what we do but also how we do it,” said Tibbens. “We’re committed to creating a culture where we embrace our differences, seen and unseen, engaging with others in a way that builds trust and drives innovation, and empowering our team to do great things every day.”

