Leafly Launches Online Cannabis Delivery Services in California and Other Delivery-Legal States

Californians 21+ will now be able to combine Leafly’s unparalleled strain database to browse, shop, and get cannabis delivered right to their door via the Leafly website and app.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading cannabis discovery marketplace and resource, today announced that shoppers visiting Leafly can now place orders for delivery in California and other delivery-legal states – available via the Leafly website and app. For the first time, Californians will be able to leverage Leafly’s extensive strain database and product reviews to discover the right cannabis for them and place a delivery order from one of the state’s many delivery services and dispensaries in one integrated platform.

Californians in-the-know visit Leafly to learn about cannabis and discover the products that are right for them, whether they are looking to relax on the beach, stay energized during an afternoon hike in Runyon Canyon, or just get better quality sleep at night. This seamless, end-to-end shopping experience brings an additional layer of convenience for cannabis shoppers.

Leafly features local retailers and brands from across the state and more than 4,000 strains available for order, many of which have roots in California. Leafly delivery will increase visibility for local businesses in a state that – according to Leafly’s 2022 Jobs Report – leads the nation in growth.

“Leafly is the informed way to shop for cannabis because our leading database of strain and product reviews is a vital resource for cannabis consumers. By adding the ability to place orders for delivery, we’re combining our expertise and deep content catalog with a new layer of convenience for consumers,” said Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly. “Leafly remains committed to expanding options and access for consumers, brands, and retailers through new features like delivery. It’s one way we support the regulated cannabis market in California and elsewhere.”

Leafly leverages its data and resources to provide key insights into the California cannabis community by helping identify trends that inform and personalize the shopping experience. Leafly data reveals unique insights into what the California cannabis consumer shops for most on Leafly:

Blue Dream, a hybrid strain with California origins, is by far the most popular strain in the state 1

Flower is the preferred way to consume cannabis in California, making up more than 41% of all cannabis product purchases on Leafly in the state in 2021 2

After flower, the Golden State’s most popular products, in order of popularity, are cartridges, prerolls, concentrates, and edibles1

To order for delivery on Leafly, users can download the Leafly iOS app via the Apple App Store or visit www.Leafly.com. Once users verify their age and location, local dispensaries will display available product and delivery times. Leafly requires that all delivery providers operate in compliance with applicable state law, meaning shoppers get the peace of mind they are used to when shopping on the site.

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

