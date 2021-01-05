Leader in AR Technology Graduates Public Listing to NEO Exchange

Nextech AR Solutions selects NEO as senior stock exchange of choice to gain exposure to wider retail and institutional investor base

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NTAR #AugmentedReality—NEO is excited to welcome Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”), a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, as they upgrade their public listing to the NEO Exchange. Following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange, Nextech began trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol NEO:NTAR.





With an anticipated market capitalization of $470 million CDN, Nextech provides virtual and augmented reality experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences, and events, and boasts an impressive client roster, including Amazon, Unesco, TedX, Dell Technologies, IBM, Telus, Ryerson University, NBA, and NHL among others.

On July 2, 2020, Nextech filed an application to list with the NASDAQ Capital Market, which the Company anticipates will occur in early 2021. Along with the graduation from the CSE to the NEO Exchange, Nextech is positioning its common shares to be traded on two senior exchanges in Canada and the United States, providing exposure to an increased number of retail and institutional investors across North America.

“Nextech’s market capitalization grew significantly in 2020, and it’s become more important than ever for our primary listing exchange to support our continued growth,” commented Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech. “As an innovative, futuristic, and senior stock exchange, NEO offers added liquidity and exposure to institutional investors which simply isn’t available on the junior exchanges. And their service and support are second to none in the industry. We have worked closely with the NEO team to make this transition both seamless and efficient, and we are excited to work together as we pursue aggressive expansion plans going forward.”

Investors can trade shares of Nextech (NEO:NTAR, OTCQB:NEXCF, and FRA:N29) through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

“Nextech’s listing on the NEO Exchange is the perfect springboard for a brand new year, and it’s a great example of some recent trends that we are proud to share,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Not only is Nextech yet another up-listing in a wave of recent graduations and migrations from other exchanges, but it is also a rapidly-growing change-maker in the technology space, like several other recent NEO listings. As quality companies like Nextech recognize the value of our unique liquidity solutions and enhanced service offering, their decision to list with NEO becomes an obvious one. We look forward to championing Nextech’s continued success as their listing partner of choice.”

The NEO Exchange is home to over 100 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates more than 13 per cent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Connect with NEO: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Nextech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market, estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The company is pursuing four verticals:

Virtual Experience Platform: An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, the Company’s SaaS video platform integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence, and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to enable enterprises to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences with automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. Nextech has a ​‘full funnel,’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its ARitize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its ARitize white label app, it’s ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy.’

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020, the ad platform will be the industry’s first end-to-end solution whereby the Company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and Augmented Reality as the primary display platform.

Connect with Nextech: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Vimeo | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Contacts

Adam Bornstein



NEO Exchange



E: [email protected]

P: 905.505.2540