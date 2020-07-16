LCBC Church Mic Upgrade Takes Sound and Comfort to the Next Level

DPA Microphones 6066 CORE Subminiature Headset Delivers Abundant Clarity, Consistency and Durability for Pennsylvania Megachurch

MANHEIM, PA, JULY 15, 2020 – LCBC Church, an evangelical megachurch with 14 campuses through Central Pennsylvania, is one of the largest and most well-known churches in America. As such, its leaders expect only the best from the equipment they purchase. When DPA Microphones released the world’s smallest high-end pro audio headset microphone, with a capsule that measures in at just 3 mm (0.12 in) in diameter, LCBC’s audio team took notice. Among the first houses of worship to purchase DPA’s award-winning 6066 CORE Subminiature Headset – one for each of its two primary communicators, the church selected the mic for its high-quality sound, sleek design, enhanced comfort and small form-factor.

“Our teaching team has been using DPA’s 4066 headset mics for years,” says Sean McDermott, Production Director, LCBC Church. “We have always appreciated the audio quality and reliability of that solution. When DPA introduced the 6066, we knew it was an obvious upgrade that would provide a more comfortable experience for our communicators, the classic natural DPA sound and an improved look for our broadcasts.”

The capsule of the 6066 is just 3 mm (0.12 in) in diameter, but packs the same audio power of larger, award-winning DPA mics. Despite its small size, it is abundant in clarity, consistency and durability – three qualities that truly matter for any live presentation. By shrinking the company’s sound into a smaller capsule powered by CORE by DPA technology, DPA ensures users don’t have to compromise on clarity to focus on aesthetics.

When LCBC has in-person, it averages an attendance of 16,000, while its online audience continues to grow. Therefore, it is of upmost importance for LCBC’s audio staff to mic its communicators with discreet solutions that never compromise on sound quality.

“There are no other headset mics out there that offer the same benefits as the 6066,” adds McDermott. “Our communicators really appreciate the redesigned ear grips and cable management, and our video team loves how the smaller element blends in on camera. The new locking boom also ensures that the mic element is in the right place, every time! In addition, the replaceable cable is a must for headset mics. Our teaching pastors almost forget they are wearing the headset mic because it is so comfortable.”

The congregation has been impressed with the quality of the 6066 CORE mics as well. “In church production, when we don’t receive negative comments about the mics, we view that as a win,” explains McDermott. “Upgrading to the 6066 was a seamless transition; everyone is happy with them and they sound great.”

