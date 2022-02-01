Lavu Provides Seamless Integration of Third Party Delivery Platforms for Its Restaurant Point of Sale Customers

Restaurants Using Lavu Point of Sale (POS) in the United States and Canada Can Now Unite Delivery Apps and Point of Sale Into a Single System to Simplify and Consolidate the Delivery Process

Lavu, a major global restaurant software and payments solution provider built by restaurant people, today announces that new and existing Lavu POS customers in the United States and Canada can directly integrate third party delivery platforms into their POS, streamlining the online ordering and delivery process.

Starting today, Lavu merchants will be able to see and auto-accept all orders, as well as analyze data across all locations and platforms using a single tablet. Powered by an integration with Otter, thousands of restaurants will eliminate the chaos of managing online orders separately, and will allow them to use their time delivering great guest experiences and growing their businesses.

The following delivery partners, and more, will be integrated into Lavu’s POS in the US and Canada: UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, Caviar, Order with Google, Club Feast, Grubhub, GoDysh, Lovett, Hungry Panda, Palette Labs, Skip the Dishes, ChowNow, Seamless, Ritual, Bite Squad, Zuppler and Waitr.

“Third party delivery apps have served as a lifeline for restaurants, allowing them to bring in new customers and orders during challenging times,” said Saleem S. Khatri, CEO of Lavu. “By uniting these platforms with their existing point of sale, it makes the delivery process for restaurants smoother, ultimately improving customer service, and enables them to better understand and optimize their sales.”

New and existing customers can learn more here or contact Lavu Customer Success.

About Lavu

Lavu is the world’s leading restaurant management platform for small and medium-sized restaurants. The company’s products include an award-winning mobile point-of-sale, online ordering, payment processing and accounts payable suite. Embodying values of hospitality in its 24/7 support of restaurant partners in more than 65 countries, Lavu helps businesses grow with solutions built for restaurants by restaurant people. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lavu was the first iPad point of sale in the Apple App Store and continues to offer the latest in restaurant features and functionalities. Learn more at Lavu.com.

About Otter

Otter, tryotter.com, is a restaurant technology company that helps restaurants increase sales, save time, and make delivery easier. The company operates globally with a wide range of restaurants – from large enterprises to small businesses. Otter’s partnerships with major online and direct-to-consumer ordering platforms enable the business to provide restaurant customers with unparalleled order aggregation, automation, and data reporting, ensuring restaurants succeed in an omni-channel world by increasing online sales and operating with greater efficiency. Otter’s innovative order management and analytics technology products can be tailored to meet all restaurants’ online ordering needs. Key restaurant customers include KFC, Taco Bell, Arby’s, Subway, Golden Corral, Ben & Jerry’s, and Pressed Juicery.

