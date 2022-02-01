Lavu and Up ‘n go Partner to Save Time and Create Value for Restaurants Through Easy, Contactless Payments

Restaurants Using Lavu Point of Sale (POS) Can Now Offer “Pay at the Table” Experience for Diners via QR Code

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#contactlesspayments—Lavu, a major global restaurant software and payments solution provider built by restaurant people, and Up ‘n go, a contactless payments provider that powers QR code pay at the table solutions for restaurants nationwide, today announce a partnership that integrates Up ‘n go’s pay at the table checkout experience with Lavu’s point of sale software to save merchants time and enhance the guest experience.

Starting today, Lavu merchants will be able to automatically generate and print QR codes that guests can scan, using their smartphones to pay as they wish, interacting with an easy-to-use, custom-branded digital check. The payment confirmation is shared directly with the server, a receipt automatically prints at the terminal, the payment is processed seamlessly and it is funded to the restaurant’s bank account. Using a powerful dashboard, merchants have access to detailed sales analytics, allowing them to track volume, payments per hour/day, average payments and tips, as well as payment methods.

Thousands of restaurants can now turn tables 15-20 minutes sooner, serve 20% more tables daily, keep people safe, enhance the guest experience and ultimately, encourage repeat customers. 68% of people surveyed at restaurants using Up ‘n go said they would return to a restaurant because of Up ‘n go.

The integration also meets rapidly evolving consumer behaviors accelerated by the pandemic, most notably the accelerated shift towards digital, contactless payments. 60% of Up ‘n go’s payments are via digital wallets. The following payment methods are available: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, credit cards and gift cards. Diners can also select the option to split the check.

“By integrating Up ‘n go’s pay at the table solutions into our software, we are advancing our mission of helping restaurants simplify operations, empower their staff and provide the best customer experiences,” said Saleem S. Khatri, CEO of Lavu. “The demand is clear, as is the superiority of Up ‘n go’s solutions in the market, making this a logical and natural partnership.”

“At Up ‘n go, we are passionate about using technology to simplify the lives of restaurant owners and to offer the best user experience for diners,” said Touradj Barman, CEO of Up ‘n go. “So there is a natural synergy with Lavu, a mission-driven company and leader in the restaurant tech space. We are excited to partner with them to equip restaurants with the best tools to save time and increase revenues.”

New and existing customers can learn more here or contact Lavu Customer Success.

About Lavu

Lavu is the world’s leading restaurant management platform for small and medium-sized restaurants. The company’s products include an award-winning mobile point-of-sale, online ordering, payment processing and accounts payable suite. Embodying values of hospitality in its 24/7 support of restaurant partners in more than 65 countries, Lavu helps businesses grow with solutions built for restaurants by restaurant people. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lavu was the first iPad point of sale in the Apple App Store and continues to offer the latest in restaurant features and functionalities. Learn more at Lavu.com.

About Up ‘n go

Up ‘n go powers QR code pay at the table solutions for over 700 restaurants nationwide, including brands like P.F. Chang’s, Old Spaghetti Factory, Tupelo Honey, and more. Since its inception, Up ‘n go has been used over 7.5 million times by restaurant guests to pay over $550 million at the table. Up ‘n go enables restaurants to speed-up table turns by 15 minutes or more, which results in more capacity to seat guests, and increases restaurants’ revenue by freeing-up servers’ time to sell more food and drinks rather than processing credit cards by hand. Guests love Up ‘n go because it’s easy to use, lets them split checks easily and fairly, and accepts popular digital wallets, like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Venmo in addition to credit cards.

