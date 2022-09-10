Latest AI Developments Bring Glamour to the ‘YouCam Nails’ App, Powering the Market-Leading Live Virtual Try-On Manicure Experience

Perfect Corp. brings their best-in-class AI and AR algorithms to all, letting manicure lovers experience nail art through real-time interactive try-ons.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, launches an exciting new version of the YouCam Nails iOS app. Powered by the advanced AgileHandTMtechnology, the revamped app is reimagining manicures through live interactive virtual try-ons for nail color and nail art. The virtual nail try-ons empower users to design their own creative nail art ideas by applying different colors, adjusting nail shapes, and adding stickers and digital designs, all done with a live preview on their own hands. Users can also choose from thousands of readily available trendy nail looks prepared by the YouCam Nail app creators.





Advanced Real-Time Nail Art Try-Ons with Highly-Refined AR Experience



The advanced nail art try-ons integrate Perfect Corp.’s AgileHandTM technology, which uses advanced hand mapping and jitter control features, to provide an instant live preview of unique nail art designs directly on a user’s hands. This experience seamlessly replicates unique nail looks and nail colors digitally on the users’ nails in real time, keeping the nail designs in place even as a user naturally moves their hand within the frame, thereby delivering a hyper-realistic nail art effect.

“We are excited to deliver a next level virtual nail art experience to all, facilitating experimentation and providing tools to manicure lovers to design their own stylish nail looks with the latest AI and AR technology,” said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “This one-of-a-kind virtual nail art experience invites beauty fans to explore thousands of trending nail looks and intricate nail art designs with the tap of a smartphone, creating a truly accessible and immersive creative manicure toolkit.”

Personalized Manicure Design Experience with Thousands of Looks to Choose From



The extensive nail color palette features hundreds of shade options across four finishes, including cream, matte, jelly, and sheer, to give users the most realistic virtual manicure experience imaginable. Users can experiment and play around with endless styles using hundreds of different patterns, stencil decals, and jewels – further enhancing their manicure designs. The excellent AI and AR algorithms deliver smooth experience for users across all skin tones, making YouCam Nails app a truly inclusive solution.

Download the free YouCam Nails app via the App Store by visiting: https://youcamnail.page.link/NR

For brands interested in partnering with the new YouCam Nails app experience, please contact the Perfect Corp. sales team: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

