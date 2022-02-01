LANG AG Adds Videosys Broadcast’s Epsilon Camera Control To Its Rental Offering

The company, which specialises in visual presentation technology, is using Epsilon to simplify production workflows across a wide range of high end events.

LANG AG, a leading global distributor of visual presentation technology, has equipped its rental division in Lindlar, Germany, with five integrated Epsilon 4K systems, fitted with video transmission and integrated Camera Control plus 5 AEON 4K video transmitters, from UK manufacturer Videosys Broadcast.

Designed to simplify Radio Camera installation, Epsilon is conceptually like the regular CCU systems supplied by the main camera manufactures. By delivering familiarity with connection nomenclature, Epsilon ensures that operators and vision mixers can set up and match multiple cameras in a quick and effective way. Epsilon’s fibre capability allows productions to cross long distances, while its wireless camera control and wireless video links also offer the maximum amount of production flexibility.

Simplicity and ease of use were the key reasons why Lang AG chose Videosys Broadcast’s Epsilon. The two companies were introduced by German systems integrator Studio Hamburg MCI GmbH, which specialises in delivering solutions for IT and AV projects. MCI recommends Epsilon for productions where a fast set up time and secure transmission is required.

“Our relationship with LANG AG goes back many years, as we have often provided a technical overlay that allows them to choose the right solution for their needs,” says Nicolai Gajek, Sales Manager for Studio Hamburg MCI. “In this case we were happy to recommend Videosys Broadcast’s Epsilon CCU because the combination of camera control and video link wireless makes it very quick to set up and very simple to use. Lang AG’s workflows tend to be fast-paced so this solution is ideal for them – and for their clients who are some of the biggest payers in the AV install and events market.”

Sven Bauschke (Product Specialist Image Processing & Event IT at LANG AG) is also convinced by the new camera system and explains: “We were looking for an innovative and future-proof product that is UHD capable and easy to use. Additionally, with the compatibility with different cameras, we are as flexible as possible for our customers.”

Originally launched in 2019 and upgraded to offer a 4K mode earlier this year, Epsilon is primarily configured to operate with the Videosys 4K AEON CC transmitter, with optional dual head operation that doubles the data rate by doubling the RF bandwidth. It also offers up to four channel Maximum Ratio Combining (MRC) diversity, with unparalleled receive performance.

With its simple touch screen interface and compatibility with existing Videosys Award-winning camera control systems, Epsilon is ideally suited to both Studio and Outside Broadcast events. The system comprises up to two, dual channel fibre receive slot in modules, RF receiver and decoder options either HD – H264 or H265 up to 4K. In 4K mode Epsilon can operate either single or dual pedestal. Return camera control is Uni or Bi-Directional.

LANG AG is using Epsilon on 4K and HD productions in conjunction with cameras from Grass Valley, Panasonic and Ikegami.

Colin Tomlin, Managing Director of VideoSys Broadcast, says: “LANG AG’s customers in the events business demand high gloss productions that are delivered at a very fast pace. These are exactly the situations that we developed Epsilon for. Our solution gives engineers who are already facing reduced rig times a tool that makes a radio camera with any control, let alone Bi-Directional control, easier to install and operate. You don’t need to be an RF engineer to use Epsilon. It is so straightforward to use – in both single and multi-zone operation – that it is effectively plug and play.”

