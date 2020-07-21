Laneige unveils Luminous Beauty in the form of video art

SEOUL, South Korea, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Laneige, a global premium brand that has become a true hydration expert, has joined forces with world-famous artist duo Sagmeister & Walsh, to present the value of its core concept, ‘Luminous Beauty,’ in the form of video art comprising eight videos.

Laneige has reinterpreted the great power and vitality of water and its beautiful movement through the videos to represent the concept of Luminous Beauty, which is defined as the beauty that radiates from well-hydrated and vibrant skin. Each video art presents concepts of ‘Water’, ‘Water Bank,’ ‘Moisture,’ ‘Luminous,’ ‘Logo,’ ‘Monogram,’ ‘Glow,’ and ‘Holiday,’ all under the common theme of ‘Luminous Inside.’

The videos are shared with global customers from all over the world, being posted sequentially on Instagram channels in Asia, Tik-Tok in China, as well as Facebook and YouTube channels in the ASEAN area. In North America and Australia, they will be introduced through the brand Instagram and website channels during August. In addition, in the second half of this year, an immersive exhibition “LIFE OASIS” will be launched in South Korea, which is designed to stimulate the five senses so the audience can have truly a sensory experience and thereby understand the concept of Luminous Beauty.

“This series of intuitive and captivating videos has been designed to deliver the identity and story of the Laneige brand to millennial customers around the world, which will invite customers to a whole new level of experience of the brand,” said Hyejin Lee, Senior Vice President of Laneige Division.

“We drew much inspiration from water, and its true nature. We were given an opportunity to think of how we interact with water in everyday life and how water saves lives,” said Sagmeister & Walsh. “Hopefully water, perfection itself and a rich source of inspiration, is beautifully interpreted through Laneige. We would like all viewers to be completely immersed in watching, listening to and embracing these pieces of visual art. Not only to be seen with the eyes, but to also listen to the sound, follow the movement and feel the texture,” they added.

Sagmeister & Walsh is the creative design and art direction partnership of Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh. Stefan Sagmeister is known as a living legend in the world of design who continues his experimental and unconventional, creative works across areas of fine art, visual design, graphic design, typography and exhibition, and Jessica Walsh is a widely admired graphic designer and art director who was named in the 2015 edition of Forbes 30 under 30 for her creative and unique works of art. Through their collaboration, the brand concept of Laneige has been reinterpreted into a series of creative videos from a refreshingly new angle.

