Landor & Fitch Selected to Lead Branding for The Container Store’s Acquisition of Closet Works

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Landor & Fitch, the world’s largest specialist brand and design group, announces a new project with The Container Store (TCS), the nation’s leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions, custom closets and in-home services. Landor & Fitch will lead the brand positioning of The Container Store’s recent acquisition of Closet Works and how it fits under The Container Store Custom Closets umbrella.

“Our recent acquisition allows us to meet the growing consumer demand for premium custom closets and spaces, and prompted the need for a new go-to-market strategy,” said Melissa Collins, Chief Marketing Officer of The Container Store. “Through Landor & Fitch’s extensive retail and branding expertise, we will be able to usher a new brand into the market and clearly communicate The Container Store offers premium custom spaces to transform any area of your home.”

With a need to bring the closet line into the The Container Store masterbrand more closely and establish a leadership position in this space, Landor & Fitch is tasked with evolving the closet line through transformational brand positioning, brand architecture and nomenclature setting the company up for sustained growth. Beyond the architecture and positioning, Landor & Fitch will work with The Container Store to help refine their digital Custom Closets experience. The strategy teams are building a user-friendly web experience that highlights the custom services while balancing form, function, and education to create a holistic digital service for customers at any stage in their design journey.

“Your closet is a reflection of who you are. It holds all the things that make you look good, feel good, and do good throughout your life. It’s where you go to start your day and is there awaiting your return. So it should be designed uniquely for you, and your lifestyle,” said Gabriel Miller, President, Americas at Landor & Fitch. “Our team understands the importance of a closet to a consumer, and we are excited to bring these companies together to help them announce a new brand and deliver extraordinary experiences to consumers.”

Landor & Fitch brings together business strategy and brand strategy to create powerful brand platforms that spark change and inspire the extraordinary. The company is at the forefront of branding and retail design from all aspects of the process from concepting to strategy, and consumer engagement and brand experience.

About Landor & Fitch

We are a global brand transformation company, here to make an extraordinary difference: for our clients, our employees & the world around us. We mix left & right brain people, working together, to go beyond what’s expected. Essential intelligence & dramatic design. Business strategy & brand purpose. Expression & experience. Expertise & empathy. 1,200 curious minds. 19 countries. 1 team. We transform brands & businesses, to drive growth. We see ourselves as valuable additions to our clients’ teams & are proud of our relationships with them. Local & global. Corporate & consumer. Emerging & established sectors. We work with clients that include Apple, Bang & Olufsen, BP, Kellogg’s, Lego, Microsoft, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Singtel, to name a few. We are proud to be part of WPP, a creative transformation company dedicated to building better futures. For more information, visit www.landorandfitch.com.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom closets, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

