LAIKA Partnering With Topaz Farm for Autumnal Corn Maze in Honor of 10th Anniversary of Its Movie ParaNorman

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#httpstwittercomLAIKAStudios–In honor of the 10th Anniversary of the theatrical release of ParaNorman, LAIKA is partnering with Topaz Farm for an autumnal Corn Maze inspired by the Academy Award®-nominated stop-motion comedy thriller. This homegrown partnership combines the world-class characters of ParaNorman and the groundbreaking regenerative farming practices of the family-owned and operated Topaz Farm. The Grand Opening of the ParaNorman 10th Anniversary Corn Maze at Topaz Farm is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022.





The maze design will feature a frightfully fun depiction of the film’s hero Norman Babcock. The second LAIKA feature, ParaNorman (2012) was directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler, who also wrote the screenplay. The film follows the adventures of a misunderstood small-town boy who can communicate with the dead. When his town is under threat from zombies — as well as ghosts, witches, and even (gulp) grown-ups, Norman has to look inside himself to find the hero he was always meant to become. The voice cast includes Oscar® nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Oscar® winner Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Elaine Stritch, Bernard Hill, Jodelle Ferland, Tempestt Bledsoe, Alex Borstein, and John Goodman. ParaNorman was produced by Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight.

Located on Sauvie Island, just 20 minutes from downtown Portland, the Topaz Farm Corn Maze is the first of its kind to be created with all-regenerative farming practices, without any pesticides. Farmer Kat Topaz and her family enriched the soil for the five-acre maze by adding food waste, animal waste, biochar, bokashi and healthy microbes. “A family farm for every family” is the philosophy at Topaz Farm, which has three generations working on the farm. All proceeds from public visits to the ParaNorman Corn Maze will support regenerative farming practices.

“Our business is made up of partnerships with people and organizations that share our values and commitment to good practices and quality,” said Kat Topaz of Topaz Farm. “LAIKA exemplifies this and it’s an honor to work with them.”

About Topaz Farm: Located on Sauvie Island, just 20 minutes from downtown Portland. We are open May through October with seasonal activities including berry-picking in the spring, flower cutting in the summer, pumpkin harvesting and hayrides in the Fall. All year-long pleasures include Farm to Plate dinners, sampling craft beers, workshops, music and visits with the animals. www.topazfarm.com

About LAIKA: LAIKA, founded in 2005 in Oregon and shaped by the vision of its President & CEO Travis Knight, is a studio that combines a classic commitment to artistry and the cinematic crafts with a delight in innovation and cutting-edge techniques. The studio’s five films: Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) were all nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was also awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® plaque in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its sixth animated film Wildwood, based on the book series by Colin Meloy and illustrator Carson Ellis. The studio is developing its first live action feature film based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow as well as the animated feature The Night Gardener, in partnership with and based on an original idea by Bill Dubuque, the creator of the hit Netflix series Ozark. www.laika.com

LAIKA.com

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

IG

Contacts

Maggie Begley/MBC Direct: 310.390.0101; Mobile: 310.749.3055 [email protected]