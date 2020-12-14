LADB’s Chief Executive Officer Announces His Retirement

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Los Angeles Distribution & Broadcasting, Inc. (LADB) today announced that the company’s long-time Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Seidenglanz, is retiring from a long career in the entertainment industry effective December 11, 2020.

During Robert’s tenure at LADB, the company grew from a three-man startup to a 50+ employee secure digital content processing powerhouse primarily grown from scratch with his business partner from inception, Eric Collins.

Eric Collins will acquire full ownership of LADB and will take over Robert’s role in the company. “Everyone at LADB and myself would like to wish Robert the best on his retirement,” says Eric Collins, LADB President.

Robert E. Seidenglanz is an entrepreneur, industry leader, author, and award-winning technology pioneer with more than 40 years of television production and post-production executive experience. Robert won his first Emmy award for developing the revolutionary Compact Video, reducing production to a fraction of the cost, and making it possible to shoot broadcast quality footage in 21 locations per day. He was awarded his second Emmy for developing the “Electronic Laboratory” technology, a transformative strategy for television post-production. He made history for the first successful live TV broadcast aboard an in-flight commercial aircraft, and in 2010, received the Charles H. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Los Angeles Distribution & Broadcasting, Inc. (LADB)

LADB is a secure digital media and content processing company known for its quality and rapid turnaround services. LADB has the only facility of its kind with three ISO certifications in addition to its CDSA certification and MPAA Awareness program. LADB serves more than 200 clients, including the major Hollywood studios. For more information, please visit www.ladb.com.

