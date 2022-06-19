Labster Showcases Comprehensive High School Science EdTech Solution Package at ISTELive Expo in New Orleans

Labster booth to have demonstrations of STEM lab simulations; now fully supporting popular mobile devices and Google Classroom

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEM–Labster (www.labster.com), the world’s leading platform for virtual labs and interactive science, is demonstrating its comprehensive education technology (EdTech) solution for high schools and universities at the International Society for Technology in Education ISTELive 2022 conference and expo taking place June 26-29 both virtually and in-person. Labster will be exhibiting in booth 2545 in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where the company is highlighting the ease of integrating Labster into STEM classrooms around the country. Labster simulations can be played on a variety of devices — from computers to tablets to Chromebooks — and integrated with existing tools including Google Classroom.

Labster will also be included in the invitation-only Intel® suite. The company will demonstrate how the immersive virtual 3D Labster simulations stream seamlessly across devices powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors. Engineered for blazing performance and superior productivity, the newest lineup of thin-and-light laptops enable busy students to multitask and juggle concurrent streaming applications and downloads with ease.

“Our goal at Labster is to make teachers’ lives easier and help reduce their workload while also engaging and inspiring their students with a fascination for science and the global challenges we can solve with it,” said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Labster. “Labster helps teachers to make better use of precious lab time and reduce grading time. It creates a competitive streak within students for completing assignments that are entertaining as well as educational. And with the new integrations we’re rolling out at ISTELive, high school teachers will find it even easier to weave Labster into their existing curriculum and systems.”

For a full decade, Labster EdTech has provided educators with the ability to digitally explore and enhance their science offerings. Labster makes it easy for teachers to supplement their in-classroom activities with Labster virtual simulations. Labster is especially useful for pre- and post-lab assignments, so teachers can fully optimize the time students spend on-site in physical laboratories.

Instead of using a slide deck or a video in their curriculum, a teacher slots in Labster interactive labs which take advantage of gamification techniques and entertaining real-world scenarios to boost student enthusiasm and engagement. As a result, research and case studies demonstrate that students perform better in physical labs and score higher in tests as a result of their prep work on the Labster platform.

Easier integrations with critical tools and standards

At ISTELive, Labster is debuting several new capabilities that make it a particularly inclusive and attractive EdTech offering for high school educators as well as administrators and technical support teams:

Labster now supports the iOS and Android operating systems and is extending its existing support for the Chrome OS. This makes Labster’s browser-based virtual labs more accessible to an even wider community of users, as so many schools now provide or encourage their students to use mobile devices such as iPads, Android tablets, and Chromebooks.

Labster now supports complete and robust integration with Google Classroom, the free blended learning platform commonly used by educators to combine and manage their various learning tools and multiple classes in one central destination. This makes Labster even easier and more valuable to instructors, who can better integrate Labster’s dashboard to view student performance data and tailor decisions on coaching opportunities.

Labster currently offers 270-plus STEM curriculum-aligned virtual lab simulations in biology, biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, chemistry, physics, and more. Labster has also built out its rich offering of virtual science lab simulations aligned with the curriculum and standards of paramount importance to K-12 educators preparing students for university education and future careers, including: the K-12 Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) the Advanced Placement (AP) Curriculum and Exam the Career Technical Education (CTE) Model Curriculum Standards

In fact, Labster recently engaged a third-party learning experience design research team to conduct independent semester-long studies of K-12 schools using Labster to build a portfolio of evidence that meets the rigor of Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requirements for science education material procurement.

In fact, Labster recently engaged a third-party learning experience design research team to conduct independent semester-long studies of K-12 schools using Labster to build a portfolio of evidence that meets the rigor of Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requirements for science education material procurement.

As testament to Labster’s momentum in the EdTech space, it recently earned the “Best Technology Learning Platform” award in the 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. The company was already recognized in the same program in 2021 as “Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year.”

Important Resource Links

To view a Labster demonstration tcontact [email protected] or stop by the Labster booth 2545.

Educators may sign up for an all-access trial of Labster’s virtual labs and interactive science solutions. ISTELive attendees who visit the Labster booth can also qualify for a special limited-time offer of simulations designed specifically for high school environments.

For more insight into how Labster is improving STEM education, download the new episode of the “Easy EdTech” podcast hosted by edtech influencer Dr. Monica Burns. You can listen to her lively discussion with Maaroof Fakhri, Labster’s vice president of product and business development at https://classtechtips.com/2022/06/19/stem-education-bonus/.

About Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students’ natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 5 million students in high schools and universities have used Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster’s 350-plus team members from over 30 countries are passionate about improving science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 leading educational institutions. Visit www.labster.com.

