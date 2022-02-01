Labster Engages Learning Experience Design Research Team to Build K-12 ESSA Evidence Portfolio

Charles River Media Group’s expert LXD Research team to conduct semester-long evaluations of Labster VR-based interactive science lab simulations

COPENHAGEN & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Labster (www.labster.com), the world’s leading platform for virtual labs and interactive science, has engaged LXD Research (www.LXDResearch.com), a division of Charles River Media Group, LLC, to conduct third-party independent studies on Labster K-12 education technology (EdTech) products.

Educators across the country are striving to align their instructional plans with the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the main federal law governing K-12 education, which has replaced No Child Left Behind (NCLB). The purpose of Evidence for ESSA is to help educators select programs proven to have a statistically significant effect on improving student outcomes.

LXD Research will build on Labster’s trustworthy research-based design to follow the standards and procedures used to create the levels of evidence defined in ESSA. The team will conduct semester-long studies to provide schools using Labster virtual reality (VR) based science simulations with evidence that meets the rigor of ESSA requirements for science education material procurement.

“ESSA enables educators to know that the programs available to them are proven to make a difference with students. We’re eager to begin working with Labster on the development and execution of semester-long research that demonstrates results complying with the standards of evidence for ESSA,” said Dr. Rachel Schechter, LXD Research founder. “We’ll be examining the longer-term impact of Labster’s innovative platform in K-12 learning environments.”

As the principal researcher of LXD Research, Dr. Schechter has already directed the publication of 11 peer-reviewed articles on EdTech tools for K-12 classrooms. Her team is currently evaluating products used by over a million learners across the U.S.

Improving participation, conceptual understanding, and accessibility

For more than a decade, Labster has provided educators with the ability to digitally explore and enhance their science offerings. Labster currently offers more than 200 STEM curriculum-aligned virtual lab simulations in biology, biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, chemistry, physics, and more. Labster simulations lower the cost and time spent by instructors to prepare students for lab time, increase access to practice materials, and improve equity in science education. Students benefit from Labster’s adaptive learning opportunities with instant feedback to conduct realistic experiments, study essential science topics, and practice their skills in a risk-free setting.

“Research is deeply woven into the Labster approach and provides the foundation of our product development. This reflects feedback from sources with the most direct visibility into student achievements — the satisfied teachers and educational institutions already using Labster for years,” said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, chief executive officer of Labster. “We’re excited to partner with LXD Research to build the research base that will demonstrate our commitment to the standards for evidence for ESSA and provide K-12 leaders with the data they need to demonstrate efficacy using Labster solutions.”

The effectiveness of the Labster method has already been proven in multiple studies, including 14 research studies published between 2014 and 2021 in eight different peer-reviewed journals including Computers & Education, Educational Technology Research and Development, and Journal of Computer Assisted Learning. These studies, four of which were random control trials (RCTs), included over 1,600 high school and undergraduate students from the USA and Denmark studying biology, life sciences, and genetics.

Throughout its history, Labster has integrated research into the development of its virtual reality-based lessons to build student knowledge and motivation for science learning. For example, an RCT study published by Nature Biotechnology Engineering found that gamified laboratory simulation used alone led to significantly improved learning outcomes (76% higher score) compared with traditional teaching, and achieved an even greater boost (101%) when combined with traditional teaching. This suggests an untapped potential for increasing the skills of science students and graduates.

Educators wishing to experience Labster’s virtual labs and interactive science solutions may sign up for a free trial.

About LXD Research

LXD Research is an independent evaluation, research, and consulting division within Charles River Media Group focusing on educational technology. We design rigorous research studies, multifaceted data analytic reporting, and dynamic content to disseminate insights. Visit www.LXDResearch.com.

About Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students’ natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 5 million students in high schools and universities have used Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster’s 350-plus team members from over 30 countries are passionate about improving science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 leading educational institutions. Visit www.labster.com.

