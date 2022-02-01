La Opinión Launches La Opinión Hoy Podcast, Expanding its Spanish-Language News Expertise with Audio Offering

La Opinión Hoy’s team of award-winning journalists will cover national and international news, politics, immigration, entertainment and sports for U.S.-based Hispanic audiences

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–La Opinión, the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper, today announced the launch of La Opinión Hoy, a national podcast that brings news that matters to Spanish-speaking Hispanics living in the United States. The program will deliver 10-minute episodes, Monday through Friday, to cover national, international, political, immigration, entertainment and sports news that’s culturally significant to Hispanic communities. La Opinión and La Opinión Hoy are owned by Impremedia, the leading Hispanic news and information company. This is the first major brand announcement for La Opinión since My Code, the digital media platform that enables brands, agencies, publishers and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences, acquired Impremedia in May 2022.

“Today’s media landscape demands quality content from expert journalists like those at La Opinión who adhere to the demand from U.S.-based Hispanic audiences to consume and discuss news that’s relevant to their cultural roots and in their native language,” said Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia. “The podcast is a daily show that distills essential topics so audiences can easily stay informed with the news that is most important to their daily lives while also providing context for the conversations that they’re having with friends and family.”

Hosting La Opinión Hoy is Ricardo López Juárez, managing editor of La Opinión, who has extensive experience in covering Hispanic news, having worked in publications in both Mexico and the U.S., and has covered the Olympics, FIFA World Cup and a dozen Super Bowls. He’s joined by Enrique Hernández Olvera, a pioneer podcaster in Mexico and veteran journalist, and Diana Gutiérrez, a sociologist who has spent the last 14 years in radio listening to people’s stories and discussing the impact they have on others.

“Since the acquisition earlier this year, the teams at My Code and Impremedia have collaborated on ways to better identify conversations of importance for diverse audiences and we’re excited for La Opinión’s evolution into podcast format so the brand can grow its service as an incredibly useful method of connecting with Hispanic audiences,” said Ginny Yang, VP of Marketing of My Code. “By launching La Opinión Hoy, My Code is able to offer brands and advertisers a direct channel to Hispanic audiences and provide first-party data to help marketers make informed decisions on how to create meaningful impressions that leverage culturally relevant content.”

The podcast is supported by Executive Producer Rafael Cores, who leads the content teams of all Impremedia digital properties, and a group of collaborators who help prepare stories for the show. They include Jesús García, María José Lavandera, Enlai-li Acevedo, María Ortiz, Araceli Martínez, Jesús del Toro and Clary Castro, who all have experience producing content for Impremedia. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podcast Index, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Castbox, and other commonly used platforms.

To learn more about La Opinión, or to listen to the podcast, please visit laopinion.com.

About My Code

My Code is a digital media company that enables brands, agencies, publishers, and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes, My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, and AAPI consumers with unmatched authenticity. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. Having evolved from its Hispanic-centric origins, My Code is now a robust, minority-dominant organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences it represents. Its purpose-driven media marketplace allows advertisers to easily invest in minority-owned and led publishers, creators, and producers. My Code recently acquired the leading Hispanic news company Impremedia, making it the owner of the most widely read and respected Spanish-language daily newspapers and digital media outlets in the U.S. Today, My Code’s employee base is 85% multicultural, 70% Hispanic/Latinx, and 50% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

