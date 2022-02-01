LA Kings Legend Dustin Brown Lifts Stanley Cup on Sprawling 3D Billboard in Downtown Los Angeles

Fans On-Site Can Also Enjoy Special “AR” Experience With Brown Who Will Have His Jersey Retired on Saturday Night

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles.





Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade – which is the length of a football field – can be seen at the corner of S. Figueroa St. & W. Pico Blvd. The billboard also features a QR code that leads fans to a special AR (Augmented reality) experience in honor of the Kings legend, who is the franchise’s all-time games played leader and the first player in team history to lift the Stanley Cup.

Video Here (Courtesy LA Kings):



https://youtu.be/IFcZWVEDKXw

https://drive.google.com/file/d/14E–nyL_tyJWr1DfSHFqsxd66L3uu78D/view?usp=share_link

The unique activation, captured and created by YOOM’s AI technology, will run through the end of this week. Media and fans are encouraged to visit the location and engage with the AR experience.

The public salute to Brown helps kick-off the week which culminates with his No. 23 jersey being retired by the Kings on Saturday night as part of a special pregame ceremony at Crypto.com Arena.

Said LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille: “We wanted to do something big to help honor Dustin’s many contributions to the Kings and to the Los Angeles community, and upon seeing the 3D billboard for the first time you really experience that ‘wow’ moment, especially how the Stanley Cup is featured. It is a great way to help celebrate Dustin’s career, and with the AR component a new way to engage with our fans. We are also thrilled to continue working with YOOM to blend new technologies with hockey to create memorable experiences for our players and our fans. Dustin Brown’s jersey retirement is the perfect opportunity to show the sports world what can be accomplished and how the fan experience can be elevated to unprecedented levels.”

The jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, February 11, will see Brown’s No. 23 banner ascend to the rafters, and a statue unveiled outside the arena at Star Plaza as the Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Crypto.com Arena. Fans attending that night’s game are being encouraged to be in their seats by 6 p.m. Both ceremonies will be broadcast live on Bally Sports West and in the arena.

The unique components of the billboard – located at Moxy and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles across the street from the south entrance of Crypto.com Arena – were captured by YOOM, a deep tech company that brings humans into the digital world with cutting-edge AI volumetric technology.

“It is a real honor to continue our partnership with the LA Kings by helping celebrate such a legendary moment as Dustin Brown’s retirement,” said Gilad Talmon, CEO of YOOM. “Brown will now live forever in the digital space, providing new, immersive ways to connect with fans both present and future – and YOOM is proud to be powering the volumetric tech that makes this a reality.”

Contacts

LA Kings Contact:

Jeff Moeller – Senior Director, Business Communications and Heritage | (310) 535-4544 | [email protected]