L3Harris Delivers 10,000th Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular to the US Army and Receives New Production Order

Highlights:





Goggles provide soldiers enhanced situational awareness, mobility and protection

Brings imagery and data directly to the soldier’s eye enabling rapid decision-making

Equips a ninth U.S. Army brigade with advanced night vision capabilities

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced today delivering its 10,000th Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular to the U.S. Army and receiving a new production order for additional ENVG-Bs.

The recent delivery of nearly 600 ENVG-Bs to the Army’s Security Force Assistance Brigade closed out the Army’s initial 10,000 unit order, marking a major milestone in the company’s four-year-old ENVG-B program. The Security Force Assistance Brigade will be the ninth Army brigade to field L3Harris’ night vision system.

“In 2018, the U.S. Army selected L3Harris to develop and deliver a next-generation night vision goggle capability that would help protect and improve soldiers’ situational awareness and mobility,” said Lynn Bollengier, President, Integrated Vision Solutions, L3Harris. “Less than four years later, we have delivered 10,000 ENVG-Bs, a number that continues to climb as customer demand builds for this game-changing technology that enables soldiers to command the night.”

The combat-proven ENVG-B gives soldiers the ability to identify, assess and engage a target with greater accuracy and speed than any other night vision system currently in the field. Using advanced fusion technology and augmented reality capabilities, the ENVG-B provides soldiers critical situational awareness during low-light and night operations keeping them safe and mission effective.

A key component in a complete system that interfaces with the Army’s Family of Weapon Sights – Individual, ENVG-B offers seamless interoperability and data sharing from goggle to sight. This combination of advanced sensing and situational awareness provides the warfighter with a tactical advantage when conducting low-light and night missions.

The ENVG-B provides additional real-time battlespace intelligence for close-combat soldiers when connected with Falcon® IV tactical radios via the Intra-Soldier wireless network, bringing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance video directly to the goggle provides to speed target identification and provide an immersive battlespace perspective.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Contacts

Michele Dempsey

Communication Systems



[email protected]

603-551-6572

Paul Swiergosz

Corporate



[email protected]

321-378-5631