Kyndryl, Microsoft and Dell Technologies Unveil Solution to Advance Customers’ Cloud Transformation

New hybrid cloud offering utilizes Kyndryl managed services expertise, Microsoft Azure software and Dell Technologies infrastructure

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, Microsoft Corporation and Dell Technologies today introduced an integrated hybrid cloud solution designed to help customers in data center, mainframe and remote environments accelerate cloud transformation projects by combining the strengths of Microsoft Azure, Kyndryl managed services and Dell Technologies infrastructure.

The new Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) with Azure Arc consists of Dell Integrated System for Azure Stack HCI, based on Dell PowerEdge servers and Microsoft Azure Stack HCI software. Businesses will be able to transform their on-premises and remote workloads through fully managed distributed cloud services, high-performance operations and full-stack lifecycle management.

“We are glad to collaborate with Microsoft and Dell Technologies to help customers benefit from cloud automation and centralized management of their IT and operational environments, all while supporting performance and compliance requirements,” said Stephen Leonard, Kyndryl’s Strategic Global Alliances Leader. “Our new HCI offering provides flexibility of data deployments and access with advanced security capabilities, whether workloads are in the cloud, on-premises, or remote locations.”

Customers can deploy Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with Azure Arc in a data center, remote office and branch office (ROBO) locations or even next to an assembly line in a factory to run augmented reality maintenance and repair (ARMAR) in real-time and collect IoT data to derive insights for predictive maintenance and manage operations.

“Mainframe, data center and edge computing customers want to take advantage of the cloud, and need trusted solutions to facilitate data center transformation,” said Stephen Boyle, General Manager, Partner Development at Microsoft. “We are thrilled that this collaboration with Kyndryl and Dell Technologies is a best-in-class distributed cloud solution, powered by Azure Stack HCI and Azure Arc, that will help customers realize the benefits of cloud transformation.”

The joint offering is available in two configuration options: a small 1-3 node deployment is ideal for distributed, ROBO locations and a large, scalable 2-100 node deployment that is ideal for data center infrastructure modernization. Key industries set to benefit from deploying the solution, either on a small or large scale, include companies in financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and retail.

“Organizations of all sizes are looking to securely manage their data and put it to good use wherever it resides,” said Tony McCoy, vice president, Global Alliances, Dell Technologies. “Dell Technologies Integrated System for Azure Stack HCI, the top selling integrated system for Azure Stack HCI, delivers an infrastructure foundation specifically designed for customers looking to adopt a hybrid cloud model with Azure. Dell Technologies, Microsoft and Kyndryl are well positioned to deliver hybrid cloud solutions that help customers modernize their data centers.”

Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with Azure Arc brings new capabilities and value to customers pursuing hybrid cloud adoption, digital workforce enablement, modernization of application development, mainframe integration, and workload management for big data analytics. For example, a mainframe customer can enable low latency connectivity for applications and data running on Microsoft Azure by co-locating the solution in their mainframe data center. Customers can also manage hybrid cloud integration between their mainframe and Microsoft Azure through Kyndryl’s integration services.

Furthermore, the joint solution enables companies to address and support remote data availability and access, which is key for managing business performance and compliance requirements for critical applications. Companies will now have a single-pane of glass to monitor and manage workloads across all environments, including information stored on-premises, remote locations, or in a public cloud. Customers gain the flexibility of deploying applications and services within their own data centers, as well as remote locations.

Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) with Azure Arc continues to build on the joint solutions offered as a part of the global strategic partnership between Kyndryl and Microsoft. Earlier this month, the two companies announced the creation of a data pipe to connect mainframe data with the Microsoft Power Platform.

For more information about Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with Azure Arc, visit:



https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances/dell

https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances/microsoft

