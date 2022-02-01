Kutztown University of Pennsylvania Redesigns its Production and Post Curriculum Around Blackmagic Design Cameras and DaVinci Resolve Studio

Blackmagic Design today announced that Kutztown University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Cinema Television and Media Production has redesigned its post production curriculum around DaVinci Resolve Studio. Part of a two year overhaul of its media program, DaVinci Resolve Studio is the exclusive post production tool for Kutztown and joins the university’s use of Blackmagic Design digital cinema cameras for all student projects.

DaVinci Resolve Studio is used by students for editing and color grading across its five newly renovated post production suites, and DaVinci Resolve is running on all 50 computers between its two computer labs. The software, along with DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor Keyboard, DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard, DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel controllers, were chosen as part of a complete post production facility upgrade over the past two years centered around a Blackmagic Design workflow, which has resulted in a 20 percent increase in students in the program.

Kutztown is a midsize public university attended by many first generation college students and students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Its Department of Cinema Television and Media Production offers introduction through advanced level courses in cinematography, audio, post production, TV studio and live broadcast, and the curriculum is designed so that students can take advanced coursework as early as their first year.

All student projects are captured on Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K and Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 digital film cameras. The new DaVinci Resolve Studio post suites are each outfitted with a DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor keyboard, DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard, DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel.

For Associate Professor and Department of Cinema Television and Media Production Chair Michael Johnston and Assistant Professor Jonathan Joy, it was important to reshape their curriculum, engage students in a new way and truly prepare them for real world production environments.

“We disliked the antiquated system that we experienced in undergrad where you had to wait until senior year to get hands-on experience with any gear. We want our students to get their hands dirty on day one with our most professional equipment,” said Johnston. “We wanted the curriculum focused more on workflow and the jobs associated with that workflow so that our students understand the pipeline and the tools involved from screenwriting, to camera, to color, to delivery. When it comes to teaching workflow, Blackmagic Design offers every tool in the pipeline from production to post at any incredibly affordable cost.”

“Also, Blackmagic Design delivers ease of use while still maintaining professional features,” said Joy. “For example, both the students and I appreciate the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K’s menu navigation and on screen camera tools and controls which help simplify the learning process. Additionally, the latest firmware update offers 4K DCI in Blackmagic RAW, which is ideal for teaching workflows and dynamic range with color. This camera has become the default reservation students request for equipment checkout within our program.”

Joy continued, “On the post side, the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor has positively impacted the way even I edit. The multicam functions, source tape and quickly transitioning to the project timeline, and all of the intelligent keyboard edit modes help me put together an assembly quickly. Students enjoy the live overwrite function, as well as the power of the source tape and quickly moving between it and the timeline. They have also incorporated functions keys into their work, especially the sync bin.”

“The development of our current curriculum is steeped in affordability, ease of use and workflow. The biggest and dire leap our department needed to take was the transition to a full 4K workflow, which we seamlessly achieved with Blackmagic Design products,” said Joy. “This generation of students embraces the tools, techniques and technology. Even I couldn’t help myself with the introductory cinematography course in fall. I had them using the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 by mid semester.”

He concluded, “As a mid level state university that relies on financial backing, we strive to put our students in a position to focus heavily on their production aspirations without breaking the bank. We are proud to provide our students with production tools that are not only affordable but industry leading, like Blackmagic Design’s. To give them the chance to work with such equipment and to be prepared in production environments after their tenure at Kutztown University is why we ventured down this rewarding path of departmental redesign.”

