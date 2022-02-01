KuCoin Ventures Invests in Joyride Games, Inc., a Web3 Publishing Platform for Game Creators, Which Will Be Supported By KuCoin’s $100 Million Creators Fund

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures has made an investment in Joyride Games, a leading Web3 Publishing Platform for Game Creators to build, launch, and grow casual games and mobile esports. Joyride is one of the first ventures backed by KuCoin’s $100 Million Creators Fund.





The $100 Million Creators Fund is launched by KuCoin NFT marketplace Windvane and KuCoin Ventures together, aiming to help young artists and creators to show their talents to the public and to build an open, free, equal, and decentralized NFT marketplace. The fund covers a diversified range of NFT projects, including sports, PFP, Asia Culture, celebrities, GameFi, and many other innovative projects, to promote the global mass adoption of blockchain.

As one of the first companies backed by the KuCoin Creators Fund, Joyride is a leading Web3 Publishing Platform for Game Creators, providing developer tools, go-to-market support, and blockchain technologies. Joyride brings NFTs and tokens to games for casual mobile audiences. In March 2022, Joyride announced $14 million in financing from games and blockchain funds and investors including BITKRAFT Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Brands, Solana Ventures, and others.

The new funding by KuCoin Ventures announced today will be used to grow Joyride’s team, further develop the publishing platform, and launch the company’s initial game titles.

Justin Chou, the Chief Investment Officer of KuCoin said: “We are deeply excited to work with the Joyride Games team, who has extensive game and blockchain experience and aims to bring their vision of Web3 to revolutionize the gaming industry by building approachable games on blockchain for consumers.”

Joyride’s technology includes NFT, fungible token economy, and blockchain wallet support, along with market-leading publishing and live operations capabilities. Joyride has already announced initial titles Solitaire Blitz and Tennis Champs, built on the company’s platform, and the Tennis Champs Genesis NFT collection sold out in 30 seconds on its debut.

“We see the broader market need for accessible, fun experiences large audiences can enjoy anywhere – that’s why we are building the casual game publishing platform for the Web3 era,” said Omar Siddiqui, The CEO of Joyride Games. “With investors and partners like KuCoin Ventures, Joyride has the long-term support and strategic backing to build for the long term.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.KuCoin.com.

About KuCoin Ventures

KuCoin Ventures is a leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange that aims to invest in the most disruptive cryptocurrency and blockchain projects in Web3.0 era. With the commitment of empowering Crypto/Web 3.0 Builders with Deep Insights and Global Resources, it is also a community-friendly and research-driven full-stage corporate venture that focuses on DeFi, Game-Fi, Web 3.0, infrastructure, working closely with its portfolio projects throughout the journey of entrepreneurship.

About Joyride Games

Joyride is a Web3 publishing platform for game creators backed by leading blockchain partners such as SuperLayer, Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Solana Ventures, OpenSea, and KuCoin Ventures. Optimized for the Unity ecosystem, Joyride allows game developers to build and launch blockchain-powered casual, e-sports, and social games on iOS and Android.

For more information, please visit www.onjoyride.com and join the Joyride Games Discord community.

