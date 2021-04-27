Kubota Vision to Present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Myopia Innovation Showcase

Presentation Focuses on the Rising Myopia Pandemic, the Challenges Myopic Patients Face, and Kubota Vision’s Novel Approach to Myopia Inhibition

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kubota Vision Inc. (Kubota Vision), a clinical-stage specialty ophthalmology company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), today announced that Ryo Kubota, MD, PhD, Chairman, President and CEO of Kubota Vision Inc., will speak at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Myopia Innovation Showcase on April 29, 2021 in the U.S.

Dr. Kubota’s presentation will summarize the growing incidence myopia, the risks and challenges faced by myopic patients, and the potential benefits of Kubota Glass™, Kubota Vision’s novel augmented-reality-based optical system designed to inhibit myopia progression. The company is currently evaluating Kubota Glass™ for the inhibition of myopia progression in multiple clinical studies.

Myopia, the most common ocular disorder worldwide, is the leading cause of visual impairment in children. Alarmingly, the incidence of myopia is increasing rapidly. In 2020, an estimated 2.6 billion people (34% of the world’s population) were myopic with 399 million (5.2%) having high myopia. This is projected to rise to 50% and 10%, respectively, over the next 30 years. It is projected myopia will be the leading cause of permanent blindness by 2050.*1

“Kubota Glass™ uses our proprietary Active Stimulation technology to actively project myopically defocused images onto the periphery of the retina to stimulate the reduction in myopia progression,” said Dr. Kubota. “Our approach is unique in its ability to control the size, retinal location, luminance, chromaticity, duration of activation, and dioptric magnitude of the peripheral defocus stimulus to potentially maximize control of myopia progression.”

Interested parties may register for the OIS Myopia Innovation Showcase free of charge here.

*1 Holden BA, Fricke TR, Wilson DA, et al. Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology. Volume 123, Number 5, May 2016.

About Kubota Glass™ Technology

Kubota Glass™ technology works to reduce the increase in axial length associated with myopia by projecting myopically-defocused virtual images generated using micro-LEDS on the peripheral visual field to actively stimulate the retina. Passive stimulation using myopic defocus is already in use in the US with a contact lens, “MiSight® 1 day” by CooperVision, which is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved to slow the progression of myopia. This product, which uses multifocal contact lens technology, passively stimulates the entire peripheral retina with light myopically defocused by the non-central power of the contact lens. Kubota Glass™ technology leverages nanotechnology in its electronic glasses-based device and seeks to reduce the progression of myopia by actively stimulating the retina for shorter periods while maintaining high-quality central vision and not affecting daily activities.

About Myopia

Myopia, or nearsightedness, is a refractive vision disorder which causes blurred sight at a distance. It occurs when the length of the eye (known as axial length) is too great; myopia progresses as axial length increases with age, until the early 20s. Myopia currently affects 2.56 billion people worldwide and is projected to affect 3.4 billion people by 2030, if current trends remain unchanged.*2 Myopia increases the risk of developing sight-threatening diseases such as myopic maculopathy, retinal detachment, and glaucoma – making a measurable impact on society.*3 Today children in East Asia, including Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, develop myopia at a high rate; for example, 96.5% of 19-year-old males suffer from myopia in Seoul.*4 Myopia also affects over 40% of individuals over the age of 12 years in the U.S.*5

About Kubota Vision Inc.

Kubota Vision Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596) committed to translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision for millions of people worldwide. Kubota Pharmaceutical group’s development pipeline includes drug candidates for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, Stargardt disease, and optogenetics-based gene therapy for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. The company is also developing a handheld OCT device for the monitoring of neovascular retinal diseases, to be used directly by patients, and wearable device for myopia control. https://www.kubotavision.com/; https://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/

