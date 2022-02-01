Kubota Vision Announces the Results of Clinical Study in Children Using Wearable Myopia Control Device based on Kubota Glass Technology

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kubota Vision Inc. (“Kubota Vision” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage specialty ophthalmology company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), announced today the results from a clinical study in children using a wearable myopia control device based on Kubota Glass technology. The study was a six-month prospective longitudinal trial conducted at Manhattan Vision Associates / Institute for Vision Research (“MVA”) in New York City. The results demonstrated children between the ages of 10 and 17 using the study device for approximately 1.5-hour sessions five days per week experienced significantly less myopic refractive error progression and axial elongation in treated eyes compared with published age- and ethnicity-matched virtual control patients. The differences after 12 months projected out to 0.42D (131%) less for cycloplegic refractive error progression and 0.21 mm (96%) less axial elongation for the Kubota Glass technology versus age- and ethnicity-matched virtual control patients.*1

Ryo Kubota, MD, PhD, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kubota Vision Inc., stated, “As discussed in the recent publication from July 13, 2022,*2 we were pleased to see the efficacy of Kubota Glass for adults in a benchtop optical system. These new data also demonstrate an inhibitory effect on the progression of myopia in this six-month long-term study in children using a spectacle-type device less than two hours a day, five days a week. The onset of myopia at a young age increases the risk of high myopia. We will continue accumulating evidence for Kubota Glass technology as a safe, effective and easy approach to control myopia.”

Myopia, the most common ocular disorder worldwide, is the leading cause of visual impairment in children. Alarmingly, the incidence of myopia is increasing rapidly. In 2020, an estimated 2.6 billion people (34% of the world’s population) were myopic, with 399 million (5.2%) having high myopia. This is projected to rise to 50% and 10%, respectively, over the next 30 years. It is projected myopia will be the leading cause of permanent blindness by 2050.*3

*1 Accounting for the majority (60%) of the slowing of progression to occur within the first 6 months of treatment, based on work by Brennan NA, Toubouti YM, Cheng X, Bullimore MA. Efficacy in myopia control. Progress in Retinal and Eye Research, Vol 83, 2021.

*2 Scientific Reports “Biometric and refractive changes following the monocular application of peripheral myopic defocus using a novel augmented-reality optical system in adults”

*3 Holden BA, Fricke TR, Wilson DA, et al. Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology. Volume 123, Number 5, May 2016.

About Kubota Glass™ Technology

Kubota Glass technology works to aid vision in myopia by projecting specially focused images generated using micro-LEDs in the peripheral visual field. The Company has been conducting and publishing research evaluating the device for the management of myopia. Kubota Glass technology leverages nanotechnology in its electronic glasses-based illumination device and seeks to help manage myopia by providing specially focused illumination while maintaining high-quality central vision.

About Kubota Vision Inc.

Kubota Vision Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), committed to translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision for millions of people worldwide. Kubota Pharmaceutical group’s pipeline includes a wearable device for myopia control using Kubota Glass™ technology and a handheld OCT device for the monitoring of neovascular retinal diseases, to be used directly by patients. https://www.kubotavision.com/; https://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/

