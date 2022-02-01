Kubota Vision Announces Publication in Scientific Reports; Effects of Using Projected Peripheral Myopic Defocus

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kubota Vision Inc. (“Kubota Vision” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage specialty ophthalmology company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), today announced the publication of a new paper in the journal Scientific Reports, entitled “Biometric and refractive changes following the monocular application of peripheral myopic defocus using a novel augmented-reality optical system in adults.” The paper was co-authored by Ryo Kubota, MD, PhD, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kubota Vision, along with collaborators from the Manhattan Vision Associates / Institute for Vision Research (MVA) in New York City as well as leading researchers from several universities. This study details the results of sustained, long-term reductions in axial length and refractive endpoints with cumulative short-term exposure to peripheral myopic defocus stimuli using a novel optical design that incorporates an augmented reality optical system.

This was a 4-month prospective clinical study conducted at MVA to investigate the effects of using projected peripheral myopic defocus in a benchtop optical system. The primary objective of the study was to assess the central axial length and cycloplegic refractive changes using a novel optical system and myopic defocus stimulus design. This study demonstrated that it is possible to achieve a sustainable, physiological effect with regard to axial length measures and related reduction in the magnitude of myopic refractive error following exposure of only 1.5 hours of peripheral myopic defocus applied 3–5 times a week over 4 months (a maximum of 7.5 hours total defocus time per week).

The paper, titled “Biometric and refractive changes following the monocular application of peripheral myopic defocus using a novel augmented-reality optical system in adults,” is available in the online publication Scientific Reports at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-15456-4.pdf.

Scientific Reports, published by Springer Nature, is an open-access, peer-reviewed journal publishing original research from across all areas of the natural sciences, psychology, medicine, and engineering. It focuses only on research that is scientifically robust, original, and of the highest quality, reviewed by its own extensive network of expert peers. In 2017, Scientific Reports became the largest journal in the world, overtaking PLOS ONE in the number of research articles published.*1

Dr. Kubota stated, “We are pleased to see that our active stimulation approach of peripheral myopic defocus exposure for only 1.5 hours a day, 3-5 days per week, demonstrated a long-term effect on reduction in axial length and reduction in myopic refractive error changes when comparing the test eye to the control eye. In this sample of adult patients, we saw 101% inhibition of spherical equivalence myopia progression and 38% reduction in the axial length elongation on an annualized basis. We believe this is the first demonstration of potential myopia inhibition in a mature adult population. We will continue accumulating scientific evidence through further research and apply it to our development to help people suffering from myopia.”

About Kubota GlassTM Technology

Kubota Glass technology works to reduce the increase in axial length associated with myopia by using myopically-defocused images on the peripheral visual field to stimulate the retina. Peripheral myopic defocus is already in use in the US with a contact lens, “MiSight® 1 day” by CooperVision, which is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved to slow the progression of myopia. Kubota Glass seeks to reduce the progression of myopia by actively stimulating the retina for shorter periods while maintaining high-quality central vision and not affecting daily activities.

About Kubota Vision Inc.

Kubota Vision Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596) committed to translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision for millions of people worldwide. Kubota Pharmaceutical group’s development pipeline includes drug candidates for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt disease. The company is also developing a handheld OCT device for the monitoring of neovascular retinal diseases, to be used directly by patients, and a wearable device for myopia control. https://www.kubotavision.com/; https://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/

