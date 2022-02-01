Krombacher featured in new series “Brewing Ambition”, produced by BBC StoryWorks

Krombach / Germany, June 9th, 2022. From the serene Krombach valley to vibrant London – a brand-new film about Krombacher explores the journey of the brewery’s iconic natural beer. Told by the passionate people behind the independent German brewery, the programme is part of the new film series “Brewing Ambition”, presented by The Brewers of Europe and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.

Featuring spectacular pictures and authentic insights, the tale shows Krombacher’s special bond to nature and explores the brewery’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, which runs parallel with its passion for producing the highest quality beer with an incomparable taste.

The film takes viewers on a voyage of discovery from the lush Krombach valley in central Germany where the signature, pure Felsquellwasser water is found, to the experts in the brewery applying age-old craftmanship alongside the latest modern techniques, right through to the iconic music pub “The Troubadour” in London, one of the many venues where Krombacher’s unique ‘Taste of Home’ has become beloved internationally.

Oliver Braun, Managing Director Krombacher International said:

“We are proud to take part in the Brewing Ambition film series, which features selected stories from across the brewing industry in the famous documentary-style by BBC StoryWorks. The film celebrates Krombacher’s strong heritage and honours our passion for sustainable brewing, which we continue to evolve for the benefit of the planet and Krombacher fans across the world. We are excited for global audiences to experience the Krombacher story, told by the enthusiasts who are pouring their heart and craft into their work to bring our exceptional beer to life each and everyday.”

You can explore the Krombacher Film “Tasting Home” here: https://www.bbc.com/storyworks/brewing-ambition/tasting-home

For the full “Brewing Ambition” series, visit www.brewingambition.com or www.brewingambition.eu

About Krombacher

Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Krombacher has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the Krombach valley, central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water, Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells within 3km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and crisp taste. Being Germany’s No. 1 beer brand and one of the most modern beverage suppliers in Europe, Krombacher beers are now available in more than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.

Source: RealWire