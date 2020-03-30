KRK Systems ROKIT G4 Grille Covers Now Available

ROKIT G4 Customers Can Now Protect Their Investment With Durably Constructed Grilles

NASHVILLE, MARCH 30, 2020 – KRK Systems, part of the Gibson family of brands, introduces the ROKIT G4 Studio Monitor Grille Covers,providing a protective shield and sleek aesthetic for the range of powered near-field studio monitors. Made specifically for the 5-, 7- and 8-inch ROKIT G4s, these grille covers are comprised of premium components and built to spec, ensuring a seamless integration into the monitor’s cabinetry system.

“We deeply respect the time and effort that our customers put into their music, and KRK ROKIT G4 Studio monitors are an investment into that dedication,” says Jimmy R. Landry, Global Director of Marketing, Pro Audio Division, Gibson Brands, Inc. “With the addition of grille covers to the ROKIT G4 line, users can now protect their investment in style. Whether you’re a producer on the move creating tracks in different places or a touring DJ out on the road, ROKIT G4 Grilles Covers will have your speakers protected.”

Constructed with top-grade 22-guage powder-coated perforated steel, these durably crafted grilles are the defense mechanism in place to protect the high-quality drivers. Super high-strength magnets manufactured with alloy metal ensure that the grille covers stay in place—protecting the ROKIT G4s in any environment. The form factor of these monitor accessories has not only been tested for solid protection from environmental factors, but also to ensure that frequencies are not hindered by their use.

For more information, please visit: www.krksys.com/Studio-Monitors/Rokit-G4-Grille-Covers





