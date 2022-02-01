KRK Rocks the House for Producer Barry Pointer

As a Los Angeles-based producer and owner of Riott House Studio, Barry Pointer works alongside some of the biggest names in music. After starting his career in music for film and television, Pointer decided to focus more exclusively on his passion for music producing, recording, and mixing and went all in, building his first studio in LA. Today, his newest studio, Riott House, operates as both a space to host artists and their production teams, and a private studio where Pointer can personally work on projects that come to him. With a client base that includes the likes of The Creatures, L.A. Rats (Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5, Tommy Clufetos), Vixen, and more, Pointer knew he needed monitors that would accurately project what he intends to be heard by the listener. For this, he selected KRK V-Series 8 Studio Monitors to get the authentic, natural sound that he and his clients love.

Pictured: Barry Pointer with his KRK V-Series 8 Studio Monitors at Riott House Studio

“When I set up the KRK V8 Studio Monitors, I instantly fell in love with what I was hearing, not only in the studio but when I listen back in other environments as well. There is no color in the sound; no boosted low end; no over accentuated mids or highs. It’s just a well-balanced sound that completely represents my mixes. Over the years, I have tried many different studio monitors, some two and three times the price of the V8s, and the V8s are the winner for me.”