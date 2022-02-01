KRK Provides Consistent Accuracy for Producer Lorenzo Soria’s Experimental Music

For Spanish Producer and Recording Artist Lorenzo Soria, experimentation is a non-negotiable when it comes to creating music. A founding member of groups such as Industrias94 and Califato ¾, as well as a member of musical group Fiera, and the creative mind behind projects like Polen Ralph Loren and Bazofia, Lorenzo pulls from a variety of nuanced genres for inspiration. Whether it’s techno, EDM, industrial, or electro, Lorenzo combines these electronic and Latin rhythms to craft a sound completely his own. This style can be heard on his much-anticipated LP, Sonidero Caleuche, with Chilean artist Sebastián Orellana ofLa Big Rabia. When he’s producing with these avant-garde styles and bass-heavy club music inspirations, Lorenzo relies on the high-quality and accurate sound he gets from his KRK V-Series 6 Studio Monitors and S12.4 Subwoofer.

“For my new studio, I wanted accurate playback on all my audio productions, and the V6 and S12.4 Subwoofer give me exactly what I was looking for. It felt like going from driving a casual, everyday car to suddenly having a sports car; it was an experience I have never felt before when producing music. Between my very first pair of ROKIT 5s that I still use to this day and my brand new V6s and sub, I am so happy having KRK in my studio setup.”