KRK Kreator Classic Winner Drops Beats With Legends at KRK Kreativity Bootcamp

Theronn “Clyde Strokes” Calvin Learns Beat-Making Tips and Tricks

From Scott Storch, Amadeus and DJ Khalil

NASHVILLE, AUGUST 23, 2022 ― The first-ever KRK Kreativity Bootcamp, featuring Theronn “Clyde Strokes” Calvin, wrapped this summer. The final piece of the grand prize package from the KRK Kreator Classic, this three-day creative session was hosted by producer-mentors Scott Storch, Amadeus and DJ Khalil, and took Clyde to Gibson studios in Los Angeles and Miami, where he had a chance to collaborate, learn, and communicate with these legendary producers.

Day one brought Clyde to the Gibson Los Angeles Showroom/Studio, where he collaborated with three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Producer, DJ Khalil. “At first, [Khalil] was trying to learn my style, so he could see what samples to play for me,” explains Clyde. “I played him some of my beats and songs and then he critiqued them, so I got a better understanding of how to arrange things. He’s really good at [using] plug-ins and [understanding] the technical specs of making beats, so I learned a lot from that. I was also able to learn how he composes, which is amazing.” DJ Khalil defined the experience as “a true collaboration,” saying, “we were talking about everything from plug-ins to how we were collaborating. We pulled [our] laptops out and were able to link them together, airdrop files and all of that.”

Pictured: Clyde Strokes with DJ Khalil at the Gibson LA Showroom.

On the second day of bootcamp, Clyde met up with musician and Multi-platinum Producer Amadeus. “I like that when you hear [Clyde’s] tracks, you can distinguish who you hear on it,” says Amadeus. “I think that’s a very important part as a producer. It’s great to create from feeling, but you still have to say: ‘this is what I love, this is what I created, this is how I felt,’ but [also] ‘who do I hear on it?’” Following his meeting with Amadeus, Clyde expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying “This experience has been good for me because, while I do well on beats, I learned more about the business and networking side. Meeting with these producers has been the biggest thing in my career so far… I think there’s nothing better than what I’ve gotten from them. It’s so great being around these people and getting this information; it’s like a breath of fresh air.”

Pictured: Clyde Strokes with Amadeus at the Gibson LA Showroom.

Scott Storch, the eight-time GRAMMY-winning Producer and former ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, was in the house on Clyde’s last day of Kreativity Bootcamp, sharing his industry insight. “Opportunities like this are perfect examples of ways that you can really break into the industry and be heard,” explains Storch. “That’s one of the most important things―putting your music out there in any capacity. This is a great thing and I’m happy to be a part of it.” Clyde wraps up his experience saying, “This whole thing, the KRK Kreativity Bootcamp, has been amazing. Working with all these producers from Khalil to Amadeus, to Scott Storch. They made a soundtrack to my life… It’s just been a dream come true. Bigger than the prizes and speakers, this was bigger than any of that. This has been a great experience.”

Pictured: Clyde Strokes with Scott Storch at the Gibson Miami Showroom.

The KRK Kreator Classic put North American-based beat makers to the ultimate test, in a bracket-style competition, where participants put forth their best beats in each week with the hopes of becoming the ultimate KRK Kreator. After six weeks of pushing his creativity to the limit, Clyde Strokes came out on top. As the first-place winner, Clyde received a Grand Prize package consisting of KRK’s newest products, the S10.4 Subwoofer, CLASSIC 8 Studio Monitors, and KNS 8402 Studio Headphones, a $500 Guitar Center gift card, and a one-year BeatStars Pro membership, along with gear from some of the industry’s top brands, including iZotope, Native Instruments, Shure, and Universal Audio.

Pictured: Clyde Strokes at the Gibson LA Showroom on Day One of the KRK Kreativity Bootcamp.

All three event videos can be viewed on the KRK Kreativity Bootcamp playlist on YouTube.