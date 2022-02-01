Kresus Launches the First Crypto and NFT Wallet with Total Recoverability

Now available for download on iOS, Kresus: Crypto & NFT SuperApp makes Web3 easy and safely accessible to all

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kresus, a new crypto wallet and Web3 SuperApp, officially launched on the iOS app store today. Founded by seasoned entrepreneur Trevor Traina, this first true Web3 mobile SuperApp combines a comprehensive list of tools required to interact with the blockchain and makes the experience truly “goof proof,” empowering everyone to discover the blockchain.

Kresus is the only Web3 tool that guarantees users never get locked out – even if they lose access to their email accounts. Designed around the end user, human readability and ease of use are combined with the benefits of a completely non-custodial solution to empower Kresus users to have total control over their digital assets. Like having a hardware wallet without the hardware, Kresus users can enjoy peace of mind with industry-leading security without the need to remember passphrases or fear getting locked out.

Like other SuperApps, Kresus replaces the need to manage multiple apps, tools, and platforms by combining their functionality in a single simple-to-use mobile app. As a multi-chain and mobile-first solution, Kresus allows users to hold all of their cryptocurrencies and digital assets in a single wallet.

Kresus users enjoy these remarkable features:

100% Non-custodial. Kresus never has access to or controls your funds. It’s your wallet, your crypto, your assets.

Mint and share 5 NFTs for free, allowing everyone the opportunity to leave their mark on the blockchain forever.

Every Kresus user receives a free .kresus Web3 identity, powered by Unstoppable Domains, integrating with thousands of online decentralized apps and platforms while providing an easy-to-use and easy-to-remember way to send, transfer, and receive digital assets.

Purchase crypto in minutes with instant ACH and pay with your credit card or Apple Pay.

Enjoy multichain and multi-asset support, making Kresus the only wallet needed to hold Bitcoin, Solana, Polygon, Ethereum, and thousands of other coins, tokens, and NFTs.

Never be locked out in any scenario – even if you lose access to your email.

Whether you’re a newcomer to crypto, a long-time hodler, or a brand eager to dive into Web3, Kresus is the guide you’ve always wanted. Kresus aims to empower everyone to take control of their Web3 journey while leading businesses and brands to establish their presence on the blockchain.

Kresus is now available for download on the iOS App Store, with Android accessibility to be added in the future.

About Kresus Labs

Established by accomplished entrepreneur Trevor Traina, who has successfully developed and sold companies to the likes of Microsoft, Mastercard, and Intuit, the Kresus team includes former Hulu, Yahoo!, and Mastercard leaders, with a tech team led by a Web3 expert who lectures at Columbia and MIT.

Kresus completed a $25M Series A funding round led by Liberty City Ventures, with additional investment from JetBlue Ventures, Craft Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Marc Benioff, the Winklevoss twins, and others.

Kresus has integrations and partnerships with an array of leading Web3 providers, including Unstoppable Domains, Alchemy, Polygon, Magic Link, Sardine, Ramp, Hacken, Changelly, and SimpleHash.

Contacts

[email protected]