Kraken Appoints Mayur Gupta as CMO

As an engineer who evolved into a marketing and growth leader, Mayur’s efforts to combine data, technology and storytelling have been instrumental in growing consumer and technology brands. He joins Kraken from Gannett, USA Today Network, where he led the company’s transformation from an advertising-led media company to a subscription-led content platform obsessed with user value.

Prior to that, Mayur held key marketing and growth leadership roles at Freshly, Spotify, Healthgrades, Kimberly-Clark and SapientNitro. As the Global VP for Growth and Marketing at Spotify, he led the expansion of both its free and premium products. In this role, he was responsible for performance, retention and product marketing together with data science and analytics. Throughout his career, Mayur has been recognized for his achievements in marketing by Forbes, Harvard Business Review (HBR), The Economist and other prestigious publications.

“Mayur is the perfect candidate to help Kraken lead the industry as the most trusted brand in crypto,” said Kraken CEO and Co-founder Jesse Powell. “As a developer at heart, Mayur understands the value of a product-focused organization. As a seasoned growth strategist, Mayur brings a data-driven understanding to each stage of the client journey. Mayur’s appointment marks an important milestone in Kraken’s mission to accelerate the global adoption of bitcoin and Web3.”

After a record year in 2021, Kraken plans to continue aggressively growing its workforce across all areas during 2022. Over the past year, Kraken’s overall trading volume grew by more than 400% and its client base doubled. The company strengthened its core exchange offering with the launch of new products and features, including the introduction of a new consumer app, more convenient payment methods and 24/7 multilingual phone support.

It also made a number of acquisitions to further strengthen and diversify the company’s business profile. This included the acquisition of Staked, through which Kraken solidified its world-leading position in staking with the addition of a non-custodial staking platform that enables investors to compound their holdings on proof-of-stake networks. In 2022, Kraken will continue to provide clients with easier and more versatile ways to participate in the crypto ecosystem.

“What Kraken has built is truly unique and incredibly valuable. It is by far the most respected brand in a sector on the verge of mainstream adoption,” Mayur said. “It is a company that stays true to its values and is driven by its mission to create financial freedom for all. I’m both thrilled and grateful to join the team’s journey to ensure the world understands crypto’s true value proposition and the impact it can have on human life.”

Mayur’s addition to Kraken’s executive team is the latest in a series of strategic hires, including Chief Financial Officer Carrie Dolan, Chief People Officer Pranesh Anthapur and VP of Design Mike Davidson.

