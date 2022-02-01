Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Is Changing Its Name and Iconic Blue Box Introducing… Kraft Mac & Cheese

The New Brand Identity for America’s Favorite Comfort Food is Revealed

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For 85 years, Kraft Mac & Cheese has been America’s original and favorite comfort food. With over a million boxes sold every day, the cheesy bowls of deliciousness haven’t just filled America’s bellies; they’ve played an iconic role in every stage of people’s lives. Today, Kraft Mac & Cheese is unveiling a new brand identity that includes an updated logo, noodle smile and even a new name that redefines Kraft Mac & Cheese as feel-good food for everyone.





The new look updates all aspects of the brand identity: the name, the logo, brand colors, typography, photography, iconography, and packaging. The change from “macaroni and cheese” to “mac & cheese”, is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand. The iconic blue box now features just a single-color hue of blue and amplifies the brand’s most recognizable asset — the noodle smile, now even more delicious and dripping with creamy, cheesy goodness.

The new look and feel evolves the brand and products to distinctively embody what positive comfort looks like: noodlefuls of delight that lift you up and make you happy inside and out. The changes were inspired by comfort cravers — the people who believe that comfort is crucial to feeling good, and who love a helping of simple nourishment to warm their bellies.

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves,” said Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager. “There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers.”

The new look will appear across social channels and on the website this summer and packaging will start to hit shelves in August. For more, follow Kraft Mac & Cheese on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY:

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS



212-230-1800



[email protected]

Jenna Thornton



The Kraft Heinz Company



[email protected]