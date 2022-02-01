KPMG and United States Department of Defense Appoint Attabotics as 3D Robotics Systems Provider for New 5G ‘Smart Warehouse’

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attabotics, the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain system, today announced that the company has been selected by the United States Department of Defense (DoD), to install state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval technology as part of the KPMG LLP team’s prototype solution at the Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM) 5G Smart Warehouse Experiment in Albany, Ga.

In October 2020, the DoD 5G-to-Next G Initiative (5GI), overseen by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, announced $600 million in awards for 5G experimentation across numerous U.S. military test sites. Focused on increasing and optimizing the performance of the warehouse, the Albany-based 5G-enhanced warehouse will feature Attabotics’ high bandwidth and ultra-low latency solution in tandem with maximum wireless security to allow for the development and testing of autonomous robotic inventory management and augmented and virtual reality applications for improved workforce efficiency in warehouse operations.

“It’s an honor to continue expanding our networks to our North American counterpart,“ said Scott Gravelle, founder and CEO of Attabotics. “The application of Attabotics’ system in Albany’s 5G-powered warehouse demonstrates the diversification of fulfillment in today’s landscape beyond e-commerce. We’re looking forward to working closely with KPMG and the U.S. DoD to optimize operations for the United States Marine Corps (USMC).”

Attabotics’ scalable automated storage and retrieval system condenses traditional warehouse aisles into a single, vertical structure. Inside the structure, robotic shuttles move in three-dimensional space to allow for additional storage capacity and throughput to support growth without the need for expansion. Accompanied by Federated Wireless’ private LTE network, Attabotics enables unprecedented capabilities to command an ultra-fast and reliable robotic fleet, ensuring that real-time information is not only reported, but works in conjunction with artificial intelligence routing and correction.

With Attabotics, the Albany facility’s logistics operations include identification, recording, organization, storage, retrieval, and inventory control of material and supplies. Additionally, the ‘smart warehouse’ will create an opportunity for testing, refining, and validating emerging 5G-enabled technologies.

About Attabotics

Attabotics is the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce. Inspired by the framework of ant colonies, Attabotics replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a patented storage structure and robotics shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space, reducing the company’s warehouse needs by 85 percent. By empowering retailers to place fulfillment centers near high-density urban areas, Attabotics helps create jobs and decrease carbon emissions by closing the last- mile delivery gap. Attabotics has been adopted by major brands including luxury department store Nordstrom and other retailers across apparel, food and beverage and home goods. Attabotics is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with fulfillment centers across the United States and Canada.

