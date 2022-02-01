Kopin Receives Additional $4.8 Million Order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution microdisplays for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), today announced it has received an approximately $4.8 million follow-on order of its high-brightness AMLCD microdisplay for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. With the F-35 scheduled for production through 2030, Kopin expects additional orders over the life of the program. Kopin has been the sole supplier of microdisplays for the F-35 pilot helmets since the program inception, with thousands of displays delivered to date.

The F-35, the world’s most advanced jet fighter, is a family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather, day and night, stealth combat aircraft. The F-35 aircraft is designed to perform both air superiority and strike missions while also providing electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Much of the functionality is enabled through an advanced augmented reality (AR) helmet, which provides the pilot with critical flight, tactical, and sensor information for advanced situational awareness, precision and safety. The extensive functionality and extreme conditions require unique display technology.

“This is the third consecutive year that we have received a substantial production order for this critical U.S. defense program, which is a testament to both our high quality and delivery capabilities,” stated Bill Maffucci, the Company’s Vice President of Government Programs. “This new order extends our backlog of scheduled deliveries into the fourth quarter of 2023. As the sole provider of displays to the F-35 pilot helmets, the most advanced augmented reality system in the world, we are proud to be providing our defense customers with the best possible equipment.”

As the largest procurement program in the Department of Defense (DOD), the F-35 strike fighter aircraft is being procured in different configurations for multiple branches of the DOD, including the United States Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: our expectation of additional orders over the life of the F-35 joint strike fighter program; and our belief that this order extends our backlog of scheduled deliveries into the fourth quarter of 2023 . Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, or as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Kopin Corporation



Bill Maffucci, 508-870-5959



VP of Government Programs



[email protected]

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959



Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



[email protected]

or



Market Street Partners



Joann Horne, 415-445-3233



[email protected]