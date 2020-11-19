Kopin LCD Delivers Augmented Reality Capabilities to Iristick Smart Glasses Users

Iristick’s Smart Glasses Support Remote Industrial Workers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays and display subassemblies for military, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that its White Pearl® Optical Module and A230 Driver IC are delivering vital hands-free AR imagery to frontline remote workers who wear Iristick smart glasses.

Iristick, based in Belgium, is focused on designing, manufacturing and supporting smart safety glasses for industrial professionals to work faster, reduce errors and increase productivity. Iristick delivers high-quality, hands-free smart-glasses solutions for remote assistance, step-by-step workflow guidance and pick-by-vision applications. Field technicians utilizing Iristick’s smart glasses are connected with remote experts, zooming in on the smallest details and communicating in real-time to get the job done. This is proving to be extremely useful as travel restrictions due to COVID-19 limit the experts’ ability to fix issues on-site. Kopin’s White Pearl Optical Module, comprising a WQVGA LCD microdisplay and optics in a compact package, is mounted on the front of the smart glasses frame, and is adjustable for comfortable viewing.

“Many of our industrial and medical customers are keeping their business running during the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions by enabling their local teams to collaborate with remote experts with our Z1 smart glasses,” says Johan De Geyter, CEO of Iristick. “Kopin’s sunlight-readable White Pearl optical module is a crucial element of our smart glasses because it allows the remote expert to access critical information and talk the user through the steps necessary to solve whatever problem they are focused on. The quality of Kopin’s LCD’s and ASICs has consistently been excellent. We have been very pleased with how they perform within our smart glasses. We rely on Kopin for this crucial element , since it is the core of our solution and they always deliver.”

“The Iristick smart glasses have received a lot of positive attention, especially during this pandemic when remote assistance is helping businesses to not only operate but thrive,” said Greg Truman, head of Kopin’s Industrial and Enterprise Displays. “It is incredible to see the vast number of use cases that rely on our Pearl optical modules. We offer our enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical customers a full product line of Pearl optical modules. Customers appreciate the range of different sizes and resolutions of our products, which include WQVGA, nHD and WVGA LCDs. Every application and product is different and we believe we have suitable options for all types of enterprise wearables.”

Kopin offers a variety of industry leading microdisplay product lines, including LCD, OLED and FLCoS displays. Kopin’s White Pearl optical module contains a transmissive WQVGA LVS (428×240 resolution) LCD, efficient backlight and curved prism optic. White Pearl provides a bright, non-see-through, full-color image, and the ergonomic features that enable comfortable viewing for extended periods of time for the user, such as: a low distortion lens with a wide field-of-view, a large eye-box and eye-relief distance. The White Pearl and A230 display driver ASIC together consume less than 100 mW at a display brightness of 1000 nits, sufficient for outdoor usage. A frame buffer memory residing in the ASIC offers further system power savings.

Kopin and Pearl are registered trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

About Iristick

Founded in 2016, Iristick creates industrial smart glasses to support enterprises and healthcare workers in their digital transformation. Iristick empowers the deskless operators of the Industry 4.0 future in three domains: remote assistance, digital procedures and pick-by-vision logistics. Iristick smart glasses are currently being used and tested by customers in maintenance, after-sales support, logistics, shop floor activities, quality control, tele-medicine and healthcare. Iristick, based in Antwerp, Belgium and New York, USA supports customers globally. Winner of a Red Dot Design Award 2018.

More info: www.iristick.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: Our belief that a variety of applications such as surgical, procedural, ophthalmic and others can benefit from the integration of our near-to-eye microdisplays; and our belief that we have suitable product options for all types of enterprise wearables. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, or as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Iristick

Johan De Geyter



CEO



[email protected]

or



Kopin

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959



Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



[email protected]

or



Market Street Partners

Joann Horne, 415-445-3233



[email protected]