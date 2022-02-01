Kopin Joins MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) Alliances Program

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin® Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high-performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer markets, today announced that it has joined MIT’s CSAIL Alliances Program.





“Participation in MIT’s CSAIL program will help augment Kopin’s product development efforts and keep the company on the cutting edge of AI. Kopin is focused on solving the human centric and human-computer ergonomic, situational awareness and visual issues surrounding the use cases of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, heads up displays and see through optical solutions that will enable and accelerate the adoption of AR and VR products. Our approach ranges from developing extremely bright displays which allow for the use of new optics, to understanding and correcting the factors which affect humans in immersive environments,” stated Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin. “Kopin spun out of MIT almost 40 years ago and we believe this renewed relationship and engagement will help support our research and application specific product developments, in this area.”

MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is the largest research laboratory at MIT. It is home to over 1,500 people, 900+ active projects, 60 research groups, approximately 1000 PhD and graduate students. CSAIL’s mission is to pioneer new research in computing that improves the way people globally live, work, play, and learn. Industry collaboration plays a vital role and enables MIT’s CSAIL Program to fulfill its mission by learning about real world problems and discovering ways to solve them.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Micro Light Emitting Diode (µLED), Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

