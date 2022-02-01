Kopin Corporation to Present at MicroCap Rodeo: Lassoing the Big Apple Investor Conference

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, today announced it will present at the MicroCap Rodeo: Lassoing the Big Apple Investor Conference, which is being held on May 16th – 17th, 2023.

Kopin is scheduled to present in person. Michael Murray, CEO, and Richard Sneider, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held on May 16th and 17th.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, visit the event’s website https://microcaprodeo.com/home.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Contacts

For Investor Relations



Kopin Corporation



Richard Sneider



Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



[email protected]

MZ Contact



Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA



MZ Group – MZ North America



[email protected]

+561 489 5315