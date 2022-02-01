Kopin Achieves Important Milestone in Development of Ultra-High Brightness µLED Microdisplay

Approaches 3 million nits brightness and customer commenced integration

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin® Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high-performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer markets, today announced that it has achieved an important milestone in the development of its superbright 2K x 2K monochrome MicroLED display.

Micro-displays used in Augmented Reality (AR) applications require very high brightness for a user to see images clearly and crisply when using a device in bright daylight conditions and in see-through enabled applications. Kopin’s 1” diagonal 2K x 2K MicroLED display (2048 x 2048 resolution) has been developed to support high-performance defense and AR applications. The initial production verification samples utilizing Kopin’s proprietary backplane and drive technology have achieved brightness levels of over 2.8 million nits1 and the brightness of the production displays is projected to increase to between 3.2-3.5 million nits.

Inorganic Light Emitting Diode (MicroLED or µLED) technology is widely seen across the display industry as an important technology for the future and especially for AR systems where its combination of brightness and efficiency is well matched to the market requirements. The brightness and image quality achieved in the production verification displays has allowed Kopin’s initial MicroLED customer to start integrating the displays into their system for low-rate initial production testing.

“MicroLED displays can achieve brightness levels that are a necessary enabler to allow AR systems to be fully deployed in bright ambient conditions,” stated Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “We believe the 2K x 2K MicroLED that we are developing is by far the highest resolution LED microdisplay that has ever been developed and it incorporates several proprietary design features that overcome challenges which previously limited the use of this technology. We are very pleased with our initial test results and look forward to completing development of this display and moving into production.”

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Micro Light Emitting Diode (µLED), Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to our belief that the 2K x 2K MicroLED we are developing is by far the highest resolution LED microdisplay that has ever been developed and it incorporates several proprietary design features that overcome challenges which previously limited the use of this technology. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

1 A nit is a unit of measurement that equals one candela per square meter. Candela, in turn, is the unit measurement for light intensity. In other words, a nit is how bright a screen appears to one human eye.

