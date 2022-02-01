Komodo Health’s Real-World Evidence and Technology Platform Powers Two Real-World Analyses in Primary Biliary Cholangitis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Komodo Health announced a collaboration with Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ICPT), powering clinical research and new real-world evidence with Komodo’s platform. Intercept leveraged Komodo’s technology to fuel a retrospective study on long-term outcomes for Ocaliva, a therapeutic to treat primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare liver disease. Results of the study focused on the real-world impact of Ocaliva and were announced last week at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

Intercept initially developed a placebo-controlled clinical outcomes study, COBALT, to evaluate patients with advanced PBC using Ocaliva, but terminated it due to feasibility challenges. Recognizing these challenges, Intercept initiated several real-world evidence studies including a retrospective observational study, HEROES-US, by linking data from Komodo’s Healthcare Map with other key data sources using Sentinel. Researchers compared clinical outcomes in a pre-defined group of patients with PBC who were treated with Ocaliva to outcomes for a comparable group of PBC patients who were eligible, but who were not treated with Ocaliva. This real-world analysis ultimately demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival for PBC patients receiving Ocaliva.

As real-world data sources continue to proliferate, the biomedical community is increasingly turning toward that data as a reliable, powerful source of evidence to understand the safety and effectiveness of medical therapies in a real-world setting.

Arif Nathoo, Komodo Health Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Komodo launched Sentinel to enable real-world evidence at scale. Intercept’s HEROES study embodies our view of the future, one that is based on using real-time patient insights to improve patient outcomes. These kinds of important studies, which link Komodo’s Healthcare Map to labs, demographics, and multiple other data sources, are finally unlocking an insight-driven transformation across the industry.”

In September, the FDA issued additional guidance for the Life Sciences industry on the use of RWE in regulatory submissions, and ongoing regulatory guidance continues to create more structure around the definitions and applications of RWE. Based on the FDA’s guidance around data sources, standards, and processes, the size and completeness of Komodo’s foundational data asset is uniquely positioned to drive regulatory-grade insights for Life Sciences and other healthcare entities pursuing real-world research.

Komodo already has a proven track record of providing research-grade RWE insights to academic institutions, providing the data-driven tools for high-fidelity HEOR studies, and powering synthetic control arms in clinical trials to ensure studies are reflective of the entire patient population.

