Kochava Unveils Advanced Omni-Channel Solution Set for Publishers

Kochava for Publishers Designed to Maximize Monetization for First-party Ad Measurement

SANDPOINT, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced the release of Kochava for Publishers. This new tool addresses a vital need for publishers to understand their true reach, ensure brand safety and data privacy, and to prove efficacy of ad spend to advertisers running campaigns on the publisher platform on their first-party audiences.

This new solution set, which is part of Kochava’s technological backbone, the Marketers Operating System™, facilitates the success of marketers across both the supply and demand spectrum by seamlessly integrating identity with user consent across all platforms, customer data, and measurement. The addition of Kochava for Publishers hosts key new tools that enable publishers to maximize revenue generation by enabling advertisers to succeed in growth campaigns on their audience platform.

“Publishers are facing unprecedented challenges to monetization on their own first-party audiences,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO at Kochava. “With the IDFA largely on its last leg and the third-party cookie sunsetting in the next year or two, publishers need to maximize monetization potential on their own cross-promotional efforts, via direct deals and private marketplaces (PMPs) and through Apple’s SKAdNetwork. We are thrilled to lead the way into the next iteration of the adtech ecosystem with the launch of Kochava for Publishers.”

Using Kochava, publishers can:

Facilitate measurement and attribution of advertiser campaigns on their audience platform in a privacy-first solution focused ensuring the ads served meet brand safety guidelines

Redaction of data for privacy and proprietary purposes

Syndication of campaign conversion outcomes to advertisers and their partners

Streamline their support of Apple’s SKAdNetwork

Enrich their first-party audience data, scale identity resolution across devices, and extend audience reach

Deliver engagement and incremental lift insights for advanced marketing mediums, including out-of-home (OOH), linear and advanced TV, and more

Kochava for Publishers also provides Identity Solutions for publishers to license audience enrichment from the Kochava Collective and onboard premium third-party privacy-first data about their audience. Available data categories include: demographics, points of interest visitation, device data, wireless carrier, precision geo, hashed email, household, and more. The combination of multiple categories allows publishers to build more holistic user profiles.

“As a major gaming publisher with a host of app titles, MobilityWare is adopting Kochava’s ad measurement to facilitate cross promotion efforts on iOS 14 and beyond. This enables publishers to leverage IDFV or other first-party identifiers for deterministic measurement and attribution at the time AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) framework is enforced,” said Sudhir Vallamkondu, CTO at MobilityWare. “We look forward to expanding the breadth and depth of our reach working with Kochava and their publisher solutions.”

For more information go to www.kochava.com/publishers.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

