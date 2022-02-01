Kochava Publisher’s Suite Selected by Major Industry Publishers

An innovative clear-labeled ad measurement technology drives performance marketing on CTV and OTT platforms, and Retail Media Networks

CANNES, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced the Kochava Publisher’s Suite has been selected by and successfully integrated with major platforms and publishers.

“This marks a significant milestone for our Publisher’s Suite since we launched last year,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava. “While Kochava has been a long-standing leader in the measurement and attribution category for advertisers, the Publisher’s Suite product is a relatively new technology offering and the market response and traction our publisher customers are experiencing has been nothing short of incredible.”

Kochava Publisher’s Suite has been selected by many of the major OTT and CTV platforms, including LG Ad Solutions, MNTN, NBCUniversal, Roku, Samsung Ads, and Spotify, to help them deliver outcomes-based measurement for their premium inventory. The Kochava Publisher’s Suite also seamlessly integrates with all other mobile measurement partners (MMPs) to offer a flexible solution for publishers.

The Kochava Publisher’s Suite provides clear-labeled ad measurement tech for owned and operated inventory across leading platform-direct and publisher-direct offerings. It helps advertisers understand how their premium inventory drives performance marketing—connecting the dots to business outcomes such as app installs, in-app engagements, website visits and conversions, and more. This, in turn, helps publishers prove the value of their inventory and drive growth with their demand-side partners. Other premium publisher tools in the suite include incremental lift analysis, identity solutions, and turnkey SKAN support for iOS-specific inventory. While the initial adoption of Publisher’s Suite has largely been focused around OTT and CTV, the solution is applicable to Retail Media Networks and other premium inventory and walled-garden approaches.

Publishers and platforms that take advantage of the premium supply-side solutions can:

Better establish correlations between ad delivery and business outcomes for their advertisers

Command premium CPM, CPI, and CPA rates for their placements

Get credit for their inventory’s conversions across all devices and platforms

Enable their advertising partners to visualize their traffic alongside all of their other omni-channel media in their measurement partner dashboard

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a privacy-first platform that seamlessly integrates and manages identity, measurement, and data controls. Leverage m/OS to unify all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting to offer the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit their website www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

