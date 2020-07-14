Kochava Fundamentally Changes Digital Advertising with a Unified Privacy-First Identity Solution

IdentityLocker® leverages publisher-specific, first-party identifiers to facilitate targeting and measurement across multi-platforms

SANDPOINT, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adtech—Kochava, the leading attribution platform for real-time data solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced a new unified identity solution, Kochava IdentityLocker®. With a privacy-first approach that prompts for user consent, it will serve the needs of both demand advertisers and media suppliers in a much-needed synergistic approach.

“While we agree with Apple’s assertion the IDFA became misused, we also recognize that digital advertising is a $500B ecosystem that lacks a common privacy-centric identity strategy,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava. “Building upon our history of helping advertisers bridge cross-device identity for measurement and targeting, we are paving a new future for the ecosystem with a player-agnostic unified identity platform with IdentityLocker.”

IdentityLocker® provides an identity token, not a static identifier, which can be used in conjunction with any player in the ad ecosystem. This enables demand- and supply-side platforms to onboard their own first-party data, prompt for user consent, and attach resource grants for usage on activities like deterministic targeting, while enabling permission-based rules for the first-party owner of the data.

Key Features:

Privacy First Respecting platform-specific opt-in rules Actor-specific identifiers eliminating re-use Consent-enriched Time-based optional



Multi-Platform iOS • Android Connected TV/Over-the-top (OTT) Console Other



ID- or Context-Based Flexible support for identifiers Optional support for contextual attributes as an alternative to IDs



How It Works:

IdentityLocker® enables account lockers to be permissioned with counterparties

Each locker provides siloed identity within the account

Kochava IdentityLink TM enables customers to glue together devices to common internal identifiers

enables customers to glue together devices to common internal identifiers The Kochava Collective data, the largest independent mobile-first data marketplace with over 8 billion unique devices globally, is used to provide cross-locker, configurable resolution and enrichment based on household, hashed email, and other heuristics

Discovery and addressability via identity token strategy

“Kochava has been one step ahead of the myriad of changes this past year from the ‘death of the third-party cookie to the recent IDFA news from Apple,” continued Manning. “Now preparing for iOS 14, we’ve been driving this new approach to unifying all partners in the ecosystem to build a better, stronger, and safer ‘world’ for digital advertising to grow while enabling consumer choice on what their digital experience should be.”

iOS 14 is changing the advertising game. New content is being pushed out every day talking about the end of the IDFA as we know it, the future of the SKAdNetwork, and the many questions that still remain unanswered, but will continue to work closely with Apple in support of our mutual clients. As the leading attribution and data solutions provider for over a decade, Kochava has created an in-depth checklist with frequently asked questions to help partners across the ecosystem understand the steps they can take immediately to prepare for iOS 14’s release this coming Fall.

To find out more about Kochava IdentityLocker go to www.kochava/identity-locker/.

