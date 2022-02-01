Kochava Announces Clue As Newest Authorized Agency Partner

Program celebrates one-year milestone with new addition to its global roster

SANDPOINT, Idaho & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced Clue, a leading data and media partner for search, social, and programmatic advertising, as its newest Authorized Agency Partner.

“We’re excited to welcome Clue to the Authorized Agency Partner program,” said Jason Hicks, GM, Kochava’s Marketers Operating System. “We’ve achieved a great milestone of one-year since launching the rapidly growing program, and we look forward to continuing to help our partners enable brands with growth marketing.”

Clue collaborates with their clients on the data that matters most to them. They partner with businesses, brands, and agencies to navigate an always-on and constantly changing world so they can focus on growth.

“Our partners are reflections of ourselves,” commented Josh Alvernia, CEO and Co-Founder, Clue. “Kochava and Clue are committed to providing both the best measurement solutions and the best customer service to brands that are looking to succeed in the mobile ecosystem. More of our brand partners are launching mobile experiences for their customers than ever before. Kochava helps Clue measure the impact of our mobile campaigns with precision, both in and outside of Apple’s SKAdNetwork.”

There’s no question that the digital advertising industry is rapidly changing. With tech giants making profound changes to how advertisers obtain and use consumer data, they need mobile measurement partners and ad agencies to help them navigate changes in user consent and data privacy, identify audiences using privacy-first solutions and maximize available measurement tools to optimize their marketing ad spend. In working with advertisers with fewer resources, authorized partners can help take the lead in using measurement tools on the advertiser’s behalf.

The full Authorized Agency Partner course catalog includes:

Measurement and Attribution (required)

iOS 14 & SKAdNetwork

Fraud Prevention

User Engagement

Over-the-top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) Measurement

Identity Solutions

Subscription Management

MediaLift™ Services to Determine Incremental Lift

Once agencies become a Kochava Authorized Partner, they will be listed as such in the Kochava Media Index, the largest advertising database in the world.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement, and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit their web site www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Clue

Clue is a leading data and media partner for search, social, and programmatic advertising. We help marketers interpret and transform their data into growth.

The digital advertising ecosystem is constantly evolving, but the marketer’s challenge remains the same – how do I connect my message with the right audience? The answer lies in your owned datasets, enhancing and activating them with the right data partners and technology so that insights can guide your decision-making and revolutionize your approach.

Our team of strategists, traders, developers, data analysts and engineers help you right-size data and advertising technology to solve your unique challenges and unlock your business’ boundless potential online.

Clue is a digital-native company with empowered, remote staff located around the world. For more information, visit MeetClue.com.

