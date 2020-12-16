Kochava and Facebook Align for SKAdNetwork Support

Advertisers using Kochava will have a seamless transition into 2021

SANDPOINT, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced strategic alignment with Facebook to help advertisers measure campaign performance on the SKAdNetwork using Kochava.

Facebook will provide full interoperability for advertisers that use Kochava for SKAdNetwork signaling. When choosing Kochava, advertisers will have flexibility to select from four fully configurable models that incorporate any and all custom events tracked within Kochava. These models enable advertisers to see SKAdNetwork campaign performance through the lens of the key performance indicators (KPIs) that make the most sense based on their industry or app vertical.

“We have a long and successful history of working closely with Facebook as a strategic partner,” said Mark Kellogg, Director of Technical Partnerships at Kochava. “We look forward to continuing down this pathway to ensure a seamless transition for this and any other changes that may lie ahead. It’s a transformative time for digital advertising but we are thrilled to be at the forefront of helping lead the way by joining forces with our key partners.”

Since Apple’s announcement in June on iOS 14 App Tracking Transparency framework (ATT), Kochava has rolled out new initiatives to provide the needed support to successfully navigate this transition once the changes are in effect in early 2021. These include a SKAdNetwork Certification Program from Kochava, which helps advertisers connect with SKAdNetwork-ready growth partners, a Guide to Maximizing Your iOS 14 Efforts in 2021, and Maximizing Conversion Value Insights for Advertisers, a Facebook and Kochava collaboration on SKAdNetwork solutions.

For more information visit https://www.kochava.com/skadnetwork-for-advertisers/.

