Knightscope Launches Public Safety App

App Available for Download Now in the App Store and on Google Play

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that it successfully launched its Public Safety App in both the App Store and Google Play.





Anyone may download the app and take a video of a place where they think an Autonomous Security Robot will contribute to public safety. Record a video, enter some basic information about the location and submit. Knightscope will follow up on each submission directly and present a solution to the appropriate officials. Head on over to Apple or Google now to download the free app by clicking the appropriate link below.

Apple App Store

Google Play

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Stacy Dean Stephens, (650) 924-1025