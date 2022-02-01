KMH Integration Oversees AV Needs for Altice USA’s News 12 Long Island Re-Location Project

KMH Selects Canare’s COPS Panels, SMPTE Cables and 12G BNC Feedthrough Panels for the Local News Network’s New Central Location

BETHPAGE, NY, JULY 28, 2022 — When Altice USA was looking to consolidate News 12 Long Island’s multiple news bureaus into one centralized location in Bethpage, the organization turned to system design, consulting and integration partner, KMH Integration. No stranger to helping its AV customers adapt to changing business environments, the integration company knew Canare would play a proactive role in the process. Together, the two brands selected COPS panels, SMPTE cables and 12G BNC feedthrough panels to aid in workflow efficiency, on-air quality and production flexibility in the network’s new facility.

KMH has a longstanding relationship with Canare, working together on a range of projects, including broadcast facilities and sports venues. With this being the company’s first project with News 12, KMH President and Director of Engineering Kevin Henneman knew they had to provide the best cable and panel solutions.

“We’ve standardized Canare as our technical partner for providing SMPTE hybrid camera connectivity for cabling, connectors and panels, and we recommended them once again for the News 12 project,” Henneman explains. “This studio upgrade/relocation project involved migrating all production systems, studios, master control rooms, operator positions, a monitor wall, graphics, edit suites and newsrooms, as well as a technical operations center and internal functions such as sales and marketing offices. Also moving to Bethpage is a central equipment room with approximately 100 racks of equipment supporting both master control and News 12 production systems.”

According to Henneman, the greatest challenge with this installation has been managing all the moving parts, along with integrating the network’s current equipment with all the new gear. “Canare products are among the most integration friendly,” he says, “and they give us a high level of confidence that each piece of equipment will work with everything else, making our efforts on-site much easier. We worked closely with Canare to find the right form factor for the panels and interconnect scheme, to make sure we had the most efficient way to implement camera connectivity.”

Owing to the potential complexity and high level of technical skill needed to successfully integrate SMPTE cable, he adds that, “Canare is a highly respected partner. We’ve sent our team members to the Canare shop for training, and the company’s representatives come on job sites to provide support and answer any questions. The team is exceptional at installing products and providing customers with high-level consulting. Canare has proven itself to be more than just another vendor on a project. News 12’s management, engineering and IT teams have also echoed that same approval of the selection of Canare.”