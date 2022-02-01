Klick Health Announces Bevy of Senior Creative/Production Hires

Creative & broadcast talent from across U.S. and Canada continue to flock to Klick to create work that makes a difference and be part of large indie health agency’s renowned culture

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Health is more important than ever. So is finding purpose at work. That’s why a growing number of people are joining Klick Health, including the latest new North American talent stacking its creative/production bench.

Today, Klick’s Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy announced continued expansion of his team with several new senior creative and production leaders on both sides of the border–from within and outside of healthcare marketing. Some of the new creative additions join The Workshop, the internal creative ideation and experimentation unit Levy debuted in May with the hiring of 37-time Cannes Lions and 80-time Clio awards recipient Bernardo Romero.

“As we continue leaning into our hacker roots to solve some of the biggest issues in health, we’re hiring brilliant creatives known as much for their work as they are for being amazing to work with,” Levy said. “Some of them come from outside healthcare marketing, but they all share our insatiable curiosity, creativity, and empathetic desire to advance people’s health and make a difference in the world.”

To that end, Levy confirmed the following new Klicksters:

Hayes Steinberg, Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director

Steinberg has spent more than 20 years building some of the biggest consumer brands in Canada and abroad. He joins Klick after serving as Chief Creative Officer at Toronto-based The Mark for the past five years and as Executive Creative Director at Weber Shandwick Canada from 2015 to 2017. Previously, as Creative Director at Bensimon Byrne, he was creative lead on Arterra Wines, Trillium Gift of Life Network, and Scotiabank. Over the years, Steinberg has held senior creative roles at other agencies, including McCann (Cadillac, Chevrolet, Johnson & Johnson, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation); Grip (Acura, Honda, Bell, Labatt Breweries); and Young & Rubicam (Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Right to Play, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell). Steinberg’s work has been recognized by the Clio Awards, Cannes Lions, The One Show, Epica, D&AD, the Cassies, and the Effie Award; and he has served as a jury member for the Clio Awards, Marketing Awards, and Sponsorship Marketing Awards.

“Doing breakthrough creative has always been a priority career pursuit of mine and, as the world continues to place greater value on physical and mental health, I wanted to bring my thinking to healthcare to help solve challenges for patients and healthcare professionals,” Steinberg said. “Plus, Klick’s culture, and the people responsible for it, are legendary.”

Brit Till, Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director

Till joins Klick after leading creative teams at The Bloc and Marina Maher Communications. His experience ranges across channels and customers–from pharma to patient advocacy to health tech. Whether amplifying patient stories about an ultra-rare disease, or getting physicians to think differently about cardiovascular risk, Till puts creativity to work to improve healthy behavior. Case in point: he was creative lead on the animated “Inhaler Tales” campaign, starring actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, to raise awareness about inhaler misuse by patients with asthma and COPD. A recipient of the DTC National Advertising Awards Vanguard award and a PM360 ELITE Creative Director award, Till’s work has been recognized by Clio Health, The Creative Floor, Modern Healthcare, DTC National Advertising Awards, MM+M Awards, and The Manny Awards, among others. He has also served on juries for New York Festivals International Advertising Awards, Art Directors Club, The Manny Awards, The Creative Floor, and The Global Awards.

“I joined Klick to work with the smartest and kindest people in our industry, tackling the biggest problems we’re facing in health,” Till said. “There’s a positive energy you feel with everyone you collaborate with here because of how Klick brings its people-first values to life, and I’m excited to be here.”

Andrea Bistany, Dreamer, Vice President, Group Creative Director

Bistany brings her out-of-the-box thinking, passion, and love of craft to Klick as a Dreamer and VP, Group Creative Director at The Workshop. Previously at The Bloc, Grey Group, Area 23 and Havas Life, she has over 15 years’ experience in leading strategic creative development and is driven by the potential to create positive behavior change for better health. In 2017, she was invited to participate in the Cannes Lions Health RB & Innovation Hackathon, where, in under 36 hours, she led a team of 10 global participants to develop an idea to help protect children against lung pollution. Bistany’s work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, the Clio Awards, The One Show, Art Directors Club, and the London International Awards. She served on the prestigious Fusion Cube Jury for the Art Directors Club in 2022, is a past Clio Health juror, and a Clio Connect member.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to work with people who are open to experimenting with crazy, new ideas and I have found that at The Workshop at Klick,” said Bistany. “Klick has created a unique space for the creation of bold, unexpected work that taps into culture to shift behavior. Nothing is off the table and I can’t wait to show the world what we’re working on.”

Amy Fortunato, Creator, Vice President, Group Creative Director

Fortunato joins The Workshop at Klick as a Creator and VP, Group Creative Director. An award-winning creative director, she brings more than 15 years of experience leading creative teams at healthcare agencies, such as The Bloc, Area 23, FCB Health London, and H4B Chelsea, and has a proven track record developing breakthrough creative ideas at the intersection of culture and health, and making advertising more engaging. One of the minds behind the Scrollaby sleep app, she also helped create Skindeep, the award-winning animated film for EmpowHer NY that helped bring attention to the emotional and psychological consequences of race-based traumatic stress. Fortunato’s work has been recognized by award shows like Cannes Lions, the Clio Awards, The One Show, Art Directors Club and the London International Awards. She recently served on the 2022 Clio Health film, print, and OOH juries, as well as a creative mentor in The One Club’s Mentor & Creative program.

“My role in The Workshop at Klick Health is aligned perfectly to my passion and strengths,” Fortunato explained. “Rich Levy’s vision for The Workshop, with the support from the entire leadership team, is evidence that Klick is making a real investment in creativity to tell the most impactful stories about health and raise the bar for the entire industry.”

Travis Borgess, Vice President, Creative Director

A creative and digital native, Borgess has over a decade of experience building teams and crafting multi-channel, award-winning health and wellness campaigns. He joins Klick after almost seven years at McCann Health New York, where he helped establish the agency’s digital offering. Borgess has developed and launched integrated campaigns for life sciences clients across many conditions, including a global brand launch for a groundbreaking cholesterol treatment. Earlier in his career, he worked as an art director on entertainment accounts like Disney, HBO, Marvel, and a number of music labels. In 2019, he received a Cannes Lion for his work on an opioid awareness campaign.

“I joined Klick to be part of a team of incredible humans who are doing beautiful and thoughtful work,” Borgess said. “I wanted the opportunity to work alongside a group of leaders who are spearheading a transformative new approach to what creative can achieve in the health and wellness space.”

Dana Panzone, Vice President, Creative Director

An experienced creative leader, writer, and storyteller who has specialized in healthcare advertising for 15 years, Panzone has contributed to the creative evolution of many brands, from prelaunch to product expiry and everything in between. Previously, Panzone spent almost a decade at FCB Health, working on 360 DTC and HCP launches for large brands across numerous therapeutic areas, including atopic dermatitis and multiple sclerosis.

“I came to Klick because their cultural values align with mine,” said Panzone. “Who wouldn’t want to work for an organization that puts people first, and encourages radical candor and different thinking?”

Heather Schwartz, Vice President, Creative Director

Schwartz is a creative healthcare communications veteran who has spent the last 20 years leading teams and developing compelling HCP and consumer campaigns across a plethora of therapeutic categories, including urology, neurology, oncology, pain management, and infectious disease. She joined Klick during the pandemic after a tenure at Havas, where she helped lead the consumer launch of a migraine treatment and directed video, broadcast, digital, and social media tactics for a family of respiratory products. Schwartz has also held senior creative roles at other New York-based shops, including Grey Group, Publicis Lifebrands, and Saatchi & Saatchi Healthcare. Previously, she worked on numerous global consumer brands, such as Maybelline, Continental Airlines, Best Buy, Michelin, and Amtrak.

“I was first drawn to Klick by the opportunity to once again work with Executive Creative Director Ellen Gorczyca, but the kind and collaborative spirit of Klick also won me over. I can truly say that I’ve found the most supportive environment I’ve had in my career and I’m honored to be a Klickster.”

Oliver Trower, Vice President, Group Creative Director

Trower has applied his creative expertise to a wide range of brands and industry sectors across the UK and North America, launching new products and revitalizing existing ones in both the consumer and healthcare markets. He has worked on CPG brands, like Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, and Reckitt, as well as healthcare brands in many therapeutic areas, including oncology, mental health, women’s health, renal, and cardiovascular. Prior to joining Klick, Trower was SVP, Group Creative Director at McCann Health New York, and he created IGNITE, a program to recruit and train the next generation of creatives from non-traditional backgrounds. His work has been recognized with multiple Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, London International Awards, Effie Awards, and AME Awards.

“It’s such an exciting time to join Klick,” said Trower. “I’m so inspired by a leadership team with huge ambition, a creative department full of talent, and a real desire to continue creating work that pushes healthcare creativity forward.”

Karen Kinnealy, Director of Creative Resourcing & Operations

Kinnealy oversees creative and production resourcing for the growing creative and production team, managing internal Klickster allocations and identifying contract talent needs to help ensure campaign execution excellence, as well as optimal performance and utilization. Joining Klick after 14 years in a number of creative resource management roles at Ogilvy Health North America, she takes pride in building strong relationships across all agency disciplines leading to continuous communication and connectivity, better work, and ultimately a better work experience.

“The camaraderie and collaboration at Klick is energizing,” Kinnealy said. “I am thrilled to be a Klickster at a time of such significant growth and work alongside some of the industry’s fiercest creatives!”

Booming Creative Production Business

In highlighting the agency’s thriving broadcast and 360-degree production workstreams, citing over 700 completed productions in 2021, Levy also announced the addition of seasoned production professionals to Klick’s expanding Creative Productions team:

Jim Chestnutt, Vice President, Supervising Producer, 360

With over 15 years of experience as 360 producer, Chestnutt is well versed in finding creative, new ways to bring big ideas to life. Previously, as Vice President and Head of Production at Momentum Worldwide, he led the production practice for all clients, supported by a large team of in-house producers and freelance support. Chestnutt’s expertise spans broadcast content production, nimble content capture, influencer work, large-scale event production, innovation and technology activations, and tour executions. He has produced sponsored mega-events, VR experiences, and experiential installations for GMC at the Calgary Stampede, the integrated production of the Good Deeds Cup for Chevrolet, and high-profile broadcast shoots for Buick, Danone, and HBC.

When asked why he joined Klick, Chestnutt answered, “Health and wellness are a big priority in my day-to-day life. As a Klickster contributing to the life sciences industry, I’m able to leverage my production skill set to help people live healthier, better lives.”

Jen Martin, Vice President, Supervising Producer, Broadcast

Martin is an accomplished production leader and creative producer with 27 years of experience in the production industry. She began her career in television, working on projects, such as the show opening for The Late Show with David Letterman, network TV promos, and line-producing commercials and music videos. Over the years, she has expanded into visual effects/motion control, post-production, stop-motion, and animation projects. Before joining Klick, Martin spent 12 years as Vice President, Executive Producer at FCB Health, producing broadcast commercials, social media, web content, and documentary-style patient-journey films.

“I had been looking for a creative environment that gives its people the freedom to explore, experiment, and collaborate and I found it here at Klick,” said Martin. “I love how everyone has a seat at the table and I think that has a lot to do with a culture that prioritizes kindness. It just naturally fosters added creativity.”

Tamika Knight, Vice President, Business Affairs

Knight joins Klick with over 15 years of experience to lead its business affairs team. She spent the last nine years at agencies, such as GSD&M, R/GA, and Pereira O’Dell, working on a wide range of projects for clients like Adobe, Amazon, Mercedes, Samsung, and Zelle. Knight started her career at talent agencies, working with all levels of actors, unions, influencers, and high-profile celebrities, and she has a strong background assisting with all types of productions, from traditional broadcast, celebrities, influencer activations, and social campaigns, to remote, domestic, and international shoots.

“I am thrilled to bring my expertise to Klick’s rapidly growing production department as we expand and elevate our business affairs craft,” said Knight. “I look forward to helping contribute to our ongoing growth with the addition of exciting new capabilities and programs.”

In related news, Klick today also announced Klick Brands, Studio K, and Klick Influence to help elevate life sciences clients’ brands and content in today’s quickly evolving modern marketplace.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named a Large Agency of the Year for both 2020 and 2021 by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), marking 10 Agency of the Year industry awards in 10 years. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com/.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies–Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs–is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, and is opening global offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, London, Munich, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2021, the company was recognized with 15 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Millennials.

Contacts

For media inquiries:



Sheryl Steinberg, SVP, Communications



Phone: 416-214-4977 ext. 2412 Email: [email protected]

Amanda Ferguson, Manager, Communications



Phone: 647-534-9725 Email: [email protected]